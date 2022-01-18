Susanne Andersen: It's special to be part of Uno-X

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X) has said that the chance to be part of Norway’s first-ever Women's WorldTeam influenced her decision to move from Team DSM as she pursues more leadership opportunities in 2022.

After three years at Team DSM, Andersen was recruited by team manager Lars Bak to join the new Uno-X project as one of their headline Norwegian riders.

“It was quite a hard decision, deciding whether to leave or not. Because I really had a good time at DSM, but I felt like it was the right time to move on to something else,” Andersen said.

Despite recording many top ten finishes with Team DSM, Andersen was often riding in a support role, something she hopes has prepared her well for leadership at Uno-X.

“It was quite surprising when I did get those chances, because I was not supposed to have them,” she said. “But they gave me so much confidence, because I think in a support role, you can forget about what you’re capable of yourself. So it does give me confidence that I can still deliver results myself as well, and I’m bringing that into this season.

“It’s really exciting, but also makes me a bit nervous,” she said of the added pressure that comes with leadership. “There are a lot of good riders here, and I don’t want to just think about my own chances, but how we can really perform as a team.”

In 2022, Andersen will join Hannah Barnes as Uno-X’s key riders for the Spring Classics.

“I want to become a top rider in the Classics. My biggest goals are to win Flanders and Paris Roubaix.”

As one of the team’s four Norwegian riders, Andersen underlined the importance of the team’s national identity, and hopes it will help cycling grow in her home country.

“It’s very important and very special,” she said. “Because we’ve been wanting to grow the sport in Norway for such a long time, for girls especially, and I think now more people will start to notice the sport because we’re a Norwegian WorldTour team.

As well as helping to put Norway on the cycling map, Andersen is excited to form part of the inaugural Uno-X squad, which she hopes will make a mark on the peloton.

“I like being part of building the team, and being part of how we want the team to be in the future. It feels like something more, it adds something more than just being a bike rider.”

“We’re going into this season to show what we’re capable of.”