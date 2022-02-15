Team Profile
Uno-X Women Pro Cycling Team
Related Articles
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
By Kirsten Frattini published
Guide Everything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
Lowden praises maternity assurances at Uno-X
By Matilda Price published
News 'I know I’d have support in the future' says Brit
Susanne Andersen: It's special to be part of Uno-X
By Matilda Price published
News Former DSM rider to be at core of first Norwegian Women's WorldTeam
Joss Lowden to target stage races and hilly classics in 2022
By Matilda Price published
News 'I feel like I'm an all rounder' says world hour record holder
Hannah Barnes: People shouldn't underestimate Uno-X
By Matilda Price published
News Brit excited to bring experience and expertise to new WorldTeam
2022 Team Preview: Uno-X Women
By Kirsten Frattini published
Analysis Barnes, Lowden and Ludwig highlight time trial strengths of newly launched squad
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.