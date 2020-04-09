Support the NHS with this Pactimo jersey

Pactimo has launched a new product with a conscience. The Colorado-based cycling apparel company is now offering a new 'Jersey For a Cause' deal on some of its products.

For every NHS branded jersey you purchase, Pactimo will donate £15 to NHS staff support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS jersey features a dominant blue colourway with white sleeves and collar. It also features a clapping-hands graphic pattern, which is symbolic of the appreciation that all people feel towards the courageous efforts of NHS staff at this very trying time.

In terms of features and specification, the Pactimo NHS jersey is available in six sizes, from S to 3XL. The structure is dimensional knit polyester, which is naturally UV resistant to a factor of 50+.

To ensure a comfortable fit and ergonomics, the NHS jersey has a breathable rear mesh panel to keep you cool. Storage is catered for by three full pockets around the rear.

Safety features include reflective trim around the rear, which makes the wearer more visible to other road users during low-light riding. The Pactimo NHS jersey uses silicone grippers to keep it in place and the collar is trimmed with anti-chafe neck tape.



Pactimo is producing its NHS themed jersey in both an aero and traditional fit, so no matter what body type you have, there will be a fit which is flattering. The aero option is tapered, whilst the traditional fit is roomier.

The #clapforNHS jersey is priced at £85 and is a very apt way to show solidary with the national health service and have a stylish new garment in your riding gear collection.