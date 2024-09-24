Super-talent Cat Ferguson confirms she's ready for elite level racing in 2025 with Movistar

Teenage super-talent Cat Ferguson confirmed her incredible potential and showed she is ready to step up from junior to the women's WorldTour and elite racing by winning the junior time trial world title in Zurich.

Ferguson has already raced as a stagiaire with Movistar, winning a stage at the AG Tour de la Semois in Belgium. She only turned 18 in April but appears ready for a fast-track career.

She dominated the 18.8-kilometre out and back course along the shore of Lake Zurich, clocking an average speed of 47.362 km/h and beating Slovakia's Viktória Chladoňová by a hefty 34 second-margin. Her Great Britain teammate Imogen Wolff, like Chladoňová set to turn pro with Visma-Lease a Bike next year, was third at 36 seconds.

Ferguson races on the track and in cyclocross but has always missed out on a world title until now. France's Julie Bego won the world title in Glasgow last year, with Ferguson winning the sprint for silver. In this year's Cyclo-cross World Championships, the Briton was on track to win before two small errors allowed Célia Gery of France to get away and win by five seconds.

Ferguson has a chance for a second world title in the junior women's road race on Thursday.

"I’ve come second at about six major championships, I’ve never won a jersey, so with each silver I’m getting almost more angry and frustrated and training harder for the next championship," she told Cyclist in the spring.

She may never race in the junior time trial world champion's jersey but it is hers to keep and savour.

"The disappointment I've had before makes this jersey even more special," Ferguson said.

Ferguson's 2024 results are filled with single figures, much like Tadej Pogačar. Her 'worst' result was a seventh place in the Cycling Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region in Germany, during her spell in the elite women's peloton with Movistar.

The Spanish team has been looking for a future talent and potential team leader in the making since Annemiek van Vleuten retired last year. Ferguson agreed a long-term deal before the 2024 season. With her school studies and Junior years over, she can fully focus on her professional career with Movistar in 2025.

She raced on a Movistar team issue Canyon bike since 2023, has attended training camps and racing with the team in recent weeks have made her quickly feel part of the squad, fast-tracking her entry into elite women's racing.

"To already have my contact with the best team there is, makes me so happy," Ferguson said.

"I've already done some pro races and met the other girls. They're all so welcoming."

