Super-talent Cat Ferguson confirms she's ready for elite level racing in 2025 with Movistar

'The disappointment I've had before makes this jersey even more special' says British junior

Teenage super-talent Cat Ferguson confirmed her incredible potential and showed she is ready to step up from junior to the women's WorldTour and elite racing by winning the junior time trial world title in Zurich.  

Ferguson has already raced as a stagiaire with Movistar, winning a stage at the AG Tour de la Semois in Belgium. She only turned 18 in April but appears ready for a fast-track career.

