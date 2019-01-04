Sunweb present men's and women's teams in Berlin - Gallery

Image 1 of 8 Team Sunweb's men's and women's squads on stage at the official team presentation in Berlin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 Tom Dumoulin wears the new Sunweb kit at the 2019 team presentation in Berlin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 8 Tom Dumoulin wears the new Sunweb kit at the 2019 team presentation in Berlin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Tom Dumoulin points his team-issued bike at the Sunweb presentation in Berlin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 2019 Sunweb cycling team's official presentation on January 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Lennard Kaemna, Nikias Arndt, Max Walscheid and Max Kanter pose for the media during the 2019 Sunweb cycling team's official presentation on January 3, 2019 in Berlin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 8 Tom Dumoulin poses with the new Cervelo for photographers during the 2019 Sunweb cycling team's official presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 Max Kanter poses for the media during the 2019 Sunweb cycling team's official presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Sunweb presented their men's, women's and development teams at Umspannwek, Alexanderplatz, in Berlin on Thursday. Tom Dumoulin and Coryn Rivera stood centre stage, surrounded by their teammates, all wearing their new and distinctive red two-stripe kit for the first time in 2019.

The team unveiled images of their new red kit in December at an opening team training camp in Calpe, Spain. The German-registered team changed kit supplier for 2019, switching from Etxeondo to Swedish company Craft. They also confirmed Cervelo as 2019 bike supplier, replacing Giant.

It was a short presentation, at roughly 30 minutes, but the riders then mingled with guests and the press in an informal setting, speaking one-on-one with the team's stakeholders and supporters, and taking interviews from journalists about the season ahead.

Men's programme

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (DEN)

Søren Kragh Andersen (DEN)

Nikias Arndt (GER)

Jan Bakelants (BEL)

Cees Bol (NED)

Roy Curvers (NED)

Tom Dumoulin (NED)

Johannes Fröhlinger (GER)

Chad Haga (USA)

Chris Hamilton (AUS)

Jai Hindley (AUS)

Marc Hirschi (SWI)

Lennard Kämna (GER)

Max Kanter (GER)

Wilco Kelderman (NED)

Michael Matthews (AUS)

Joris Nieuwenhuis (NED)

Sam Oomen (NED)

Casper Pedersen (DEN)

Robert Power (AUS)

Nicolas Roche (IRE)

Michael Storer (AUS)

Martijn Tusveld (NED)

Louis Vervaeke (BEL)

Max Walscheid (GER)

Women's programme

Susanne Andersen (NOR)

Lucinda Brand (NED)

Janneke Ensing (NED)

Pfeiffer Georgi (GBR)

Leah Kirchmann (CAN)

Juliette Labous (FRA)

Liane Lippert (GER)

Floortje Mackaij (NED)

Pernille Mathiesen (DEN)

Coryn Rivera (USA)

Julia Soek (NED)

Development programme

Nils Eekhoff (NED)

Felix Gall (AUT)

Leon Heinschke (GER)

Ben Katerberg (CAN)

Edo Maas (NED)

Niklas Märkl (GER)

Marius Mayrhofer (GER)

Jarno Mobach (NED)

Tim Naberman (NED)

Martin Salmon (GER)

Nils Sinschek (NED)

Florian Stork (GER)

Xandres Vervloesem (BEL)

Ludvig Anton Wacker (DEN)