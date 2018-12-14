Team Sunweb unveil new red kit for 2019

Image 1 of 7 The back of the Sunweb jersey (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 2 of 7 Michael Matthews in Sunweb's 2019 kit (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 3 of 7 Tom Dumoulin wears the new Sunweb jersey (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 4 of 7 The shorts will remain black (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 5 of 7 Team Sunweb heat out for training (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 6 of 7 Michael Matthews wears the new Sunweb jersey (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 7 of 7 A closer look at the new Sunweb jersey (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Team Sunweb will race in red in 2019, revealing their new kit at their pre-season training camp in Calpe, Spain, on Friday.

The team have changed kit supplier, switching from Etxeondo to Swedish company Craft, which provided for Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe in recent years.

That comes with a change in colour, with the German-registered team parting with the white and black design. Barring an initial stint in blue and a two-year spell in black as Giant-Shimano in 2015 and 2016, white has traditionally been the primary colour of the team's jersey.

Sunweb came on board as title sponsor in 2017, and it's the shade of red of the travel company's branding that now becomes the primary colour of the jersey. The word 'Sunweb' now appears in white across the chest, with the 'S' logo in white on the rear. The vertical stripes on the front and back of the jersey stay and are now white to contrast the red design. The shorts remain black with bike sponsor Cervelo written in red at the bottom, while the other sponsors are written in white.

Due to sponsorship requirements, the team have largely been training in their old kit this week in Calpe, but wore the new kit on Wednesday for photo opportunities ahead of the announcement.

The team have undergone a number of sponsor changes for 2019. Along with Craft replacing Exteondo, Cervélo replaces Giant as bike supplier, with the new models and paint-jobs to be revealed in the new year, while Lazer replace Giant as the helmet providers. Samsung came on board as a partner mid-way through this year, and its logo now appears on the jersey and shorts.