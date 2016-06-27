Successful weekend of national championships for Dimension Data

Image 1 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) wins the mountain jersey at Criterium du Daupine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 4 of 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) after his second place (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Having won their respective time trial titles earlier in the week, Dimension Data's trio of Daniel Teklehaimanot, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Kanstantsin Siutsou completed the double as they won the Eritrean, Norwegian and Belarus road race titles.

With his successful time trial defence on Thursday, Boasson Hagen lined up at the road race in Bodø and secured a consecutive double with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) second at four seconds.

"It was an insanely fast race. Lillehammer Cycling Club was really good today, they raced like seasoned pros to control the race together with Coop. I couldn't have asked for more out of the Lillehammer boys. It was really awesome what they were able to do. In the final I just had to take it very long. I gave everything I could, there was nothing left that I could give so I am happy that it was enough," said Boasson Hagen.

Named in Dimension Data's Tour de France long list, Boasson Hagen is likely to get the nod for his fifth start and aim to add to his two stages wins from 2011.

Teklehaimanot also secured a double success with the 27-year-old winning the road race 1:05 minutes ahead of Metkel Eyob (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) and Michael Habtom in Asmara. It was Teklehaimanot's third national title after his 2008 and 2012 successes.

"I am very happy for this victory. Today the race was really difficult though, it was a flat course so we had to be on the attack all day to make it hard. The Eritrean jersey is something I am really proud to wear and now, the team is not final, but it is possible that I can show the jersey off at the Tour de France on every stage and not just the time trial like last year," said Teklehaimanot who enjoyed a stint in the king of the mountains jersey on his Tour debut last year.

Having won his fifth time trial a few days earlier, Siutsou did the Belarus double for the first time, 10 yearss on from his first national road race victory. The 33-year-old attacked with 30km left in the race to enjoy a solo victory in Navahdurak ahead of Nikolai Shumov and Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). Siutsou's last four wins have now all come at the national championships.

A three-time Rwandan road race champion, Adrien Niyonshuti had to settle for silver with the Continental Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider Bonaventure Uwizeyimana taking the win and ending the hopes of the 29-year-old to complete his first national double. Niyonshuti explained that while he didn't manage to claim the win, he was proud to see the depth of Rwandan cycling display.

"It was a close race. Yes, maybe I am a little disappointed not to win but I won the time trial and now I have more happiness for my friend Bonaventure to win, and to see the talent in Rwanda increasing. This was very special to me because these riders come from my academy and already this year I have been training with Bona and Valens in Italy so I am happy still for the success of Rwandan cycling," said Niyonshuti who has created his own cycling academy for Rwandan cyclists.

There was also silver medal successes for Ireland's Matthew Brammeier, and Great Britain's Mark Cavendish.