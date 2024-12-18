Bassett, McGill, Rhim return to Project Echelon Racing's 15-rider roster to 'replicate results'

Young time trial specialists Jonas Walton and Troy Fields among four new additions to US-based Continental squad

Project Echelon Racing sweeps men's elite podium at 2024 US Pro Criterium National Championship (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Project Echelon Racing returns in 2025 at the Continental level for a third year our of eight seasons, confirming a 15-rider roster looking to replicate, or go bigger, than their 26 race wins from this past season. Veterans Stephen Bassett, Brendan Rhim and Scott McGill form a solid base with long-term objectives fixed on representation at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Leading the squad since 2022, Tyler Stites heads to Caja Rural-Seguros RGA on a two-year contract. The 26-year-old all-rounder has finished on the podium at US Pro nationals in the time trial or road race each of the last three years. He accounted for 18 stage or classification podium this past season, including the GC win at Tour of the Gila. 

