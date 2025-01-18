Track and field injury 'best thing to happen' that led Jonas Walton to junior Hour Record and new road focus

By
published

Canadian U23 ITT and US collegiate road champion set to begin road career at Project Echelon Racing in 2025

Jonas Walton celebrates gold medal as U23 champion at 2024 Canadian road nationals in individual time trial
Jonas Walton celebrates gold medal as U23 champion at 2024 Canadian road nationals in individual time trial (Image credit: Courtesy Jonas and Dana Walton)

This past year 20-year-old Jonas Walton won the Canadian U23 time trial national championship and a pair of gold medals on the road at USA Cycling Collegiate nationals. Walton can thank his parents Dana Gygory Walton and Brian Walton, both accomplished cyclists in their careers, for dual citizenship.

Jonas is the middle of three children for the cycling couple. Dana Gyory Walton has won eight world titles at UCI Masters Track World Championships, five of them coming in 2011 when Jonas was seven years old. Jonas' father was the 1998 Canadian road champion and a two-time Pan-American road champion, riding professionally across 11 years with 7-Eleven and Saturn. 

Image 1 of 3
Jonas earned the stars-and-stripes jersey at US Collegiate Nationals, winning both the Varsity criterium and ITT
Jonas earned the stars-and-stripes jersey at US Collegiate Nationals, winning both the Varsity criterium and ITT(Image credit: Dana Walton)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).