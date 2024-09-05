Spotted: Primož Roglič looking for marginal gains at the Vuelta a España

By
published

Is Primoz Roglic chasing every last watt at the Vuelta by using a smaller computer?

Primoz Roglic racing at the Tour of Spain
(Image credit: Pool / Pool)

The battle for the overall rages on at the Vuelta a España today and Primož Roglič appears set to try and wrestle the red jersey from overall race leader Ben O'Connor as the race enters its final stages. 

O'Connor's once healthy lead has been cut to the quick over the last several stages but Roglič will surely be looking for every possible advantage in his quest for victory. Something that may only gather pace in the future after the announcement this week that Dan Bigham will join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as Head of Engineering. 

Image 1 of 2
Primoz Roglic racing at the Tour of Spain
The new computer is smaller than the team's Hammerhead Karoo's(Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)
Image 1 of 2
Primoz Roglic racing at the Tour of Spain
There is a clear difference here between Florian Lipowitz computer and Roglič's in size. (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.