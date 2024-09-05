Spotted: Primož Roglič looking for marginal gains at the Vuelta a España

The battle for the overall rages on at the Vuelta a España today and Primož Roglič appears set to try and wrestle the red jersey from overall race leader Ben O'Connor as the race enters its final stages.

O'Connor's once healthy lead has been cut to the quick over the last several stages but Roglič will surely be looking for every possible advantage in his quest for victory. Something that may only gather pace in the future after the announcement this week that Dan Bigham will join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as Head of Engineering.

The quest for aro gains appears to have already begun with Primož Roglič using an unknown computer that we don't recognise for at least one stage of the race. Stage 15's horrifying climb on Cuitu Negru in particular seems to have received special attention from Roglic who switched to a bike with a 1x drivetrain and large cassette with lower gearing before the race hit the climb.

The Slovenian's mystery unit clearly differs from the rest of his teammates who are using the latest Hammerhead Karoo unit which was launched alongside the SRAM Red AXS groupset in May. The computer isn't SRAM only but is designed around the Red AXS groupset for improvement integration.

Our thoughts on what the unit could be are below along with some useful shots from the race which provide a clear comparison.

What could this unit be?

Image 1 of 2 The new computer is smaller than the team's Hammerhead Karoo's (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff) Compared to Vlasov's stock Hammerhead Karoo it's visibly smaller (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Staff)

The Hammerhead Karoo is easily recognisable thanks to its tapered shape and large white lettering on the front of the unit. Roglič appears to be the only rider on the Bora-Hansgrohe team using the alternate computer currently and has been doing so for several stages. The unit has been hiding in plain sight, but is clearly quite a lot smaller than the stock team unit and has no branding, unsurprising if this is a new or alternate unit.

We don't have any details on the unit and can only speculate on what it might be at this point. SRAM owns Hammerhead and the Karoo has been designed to integrate with the Red AXS groupset that the team started using at the start of this year.

We got in touch with SRAM to find out and the brand told us that the model in question is in fact a competitor head unit, perhaps a blacked-out Garmin Edge 130 model. The brand said they allow riders to be flexible on specific days to suit their specific needs. The use of an alternate, smaller unit by Roglič highlights a single-minded pursuit of the fastest possible setup whilst chasing victory.

Plenty of WorldTour teams now try to use the smallest computer they can in the name of aerodynamics. A smaller shape bolted onto the front of the bike is going to provide an aerodynamic saving no matter how small. We found another example of this when we tested how aero placing sunglasses into the front of your helmet is in the wind tunnel. Alongside smaller computers, teams are also using 3d printer aero computer mounts to smooth the airflow in this area. We snapped some examples of these aero computer mounts into our Vuelta tech gallery from the race.

We have seen Garmin and Wahoo sponsored teams using the smaller Bolt and Edge 130 Plus models already for a small aero advantage or to fit well in between tri-bar extensions. In future could this lead to the development of a new smaller / race-focused unit from Hammerhead?