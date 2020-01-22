Spinergy GX wheels reduce gravel road buzz

Spinergy's GX carbon wheels have PBO polymer spokes with six available colour options

Spinergy is best remembered for its pioneering wheelsets from the 1990s, which featured full composite construction.

The American brand’s latest offering might look a lot more conventional, but it remains true to Spinergy’s business of applying advanced technology sourcing to its products.

For those gravel riders seeking a wheelset with special terrain damping properties, Spinergy’s GX carbon line will be of much interest.

The design combines premium parts and a special rim design, which is claimed to offer superior ride comfort.

Sized for 700c tyres, these GX carbon wheels are generously shaped to purpose, with an 18mm internal rim diameter. Those internal dimensions should ensure great casing stability with any of the new generation gravel tyres.

You’ll notice the profile for these GX gravel wheels too, which have 32mm of depth. Within the rim’s structure, Spinergy has managed to mould a special foam formulation, with vibration absorption properties.

Beyond the rim’s foam inlay, Spinergy’s GX wheels are also built with 24 PBO polymer spokes, which are lighter and stronger than steel. These spokes are laced to custom machined hubs, which engage Hadley freehubs and roll on Enduro bearings.

Spinergy’s GX wheels can be ordered with a range of compatible freehub bodies, appropriate to your gravel drivetrain preference: Shimano/SRAM/Campy 9/10/11 or SRAM XD/XDR.

Considering the carbon rim construction, PBO spokes and custom hubs, Spinergy’s $999 price point for its GX wheelset is notably competitive, and it only weighs 1495g.

If you desire the rim design and benefits of PBO spoke tension, but are after a more affordable option, Synergy also offers the GX in aluminium. The pricing reduces to $599 and you sacrifice the GX carbon's vibration absorbing foam inlay, yet gain more internal width, which grows from 18- to 24mm.