Ere Genus SL30 are Dutch dual-purpose carbon wheels

Ere's SL30 is light enough for road, but robust enough for gravel use too

Ere Research is a Dutch wheel specialist which draws on the experience of talented and tested designers and engineers.

Founded by Piet van der Velde, Ere’s staff have technical portfolios which include work for some of the cycling world’s most recognisable brands.

Since 2017 Ere has been positioning itself as a product specialist in wheels and tyres. With dedicated engineering resources of its own, Ere prides itself on creating harmonised wheel and tyre solutions, which work best when paired.

The company’s new wheel offering is spread across three model lines: Genus (carbon), Explorator (aluminium) and Omnia (carbon). Recognising the trend towards disc brakes in road cycling, Ere’s updated portfolio features complete rotor compatibility.

A benefit of Ere controlling the entire intellectual value chain of its products, from conceptualisation, prototyping and final validation, is that it can avoid many of the conventional supply chains and scaling compromises that larger brands suffer.

Without having to absorb legacy issues, the Ere technical team can deliver wheels which are closer to the original concept, in their final production form.

Amongst the company’s new range, the Genus SL30 is a very interesting dual-purpose wheelset. Ere has managed to design a carbon-fibre lay-up for the Genus SL30 rim which manages to blend ride comfort and vibration absorption frequencies, appropriate for both gravel and road users.

Sized as a 700C the Genus SL30 wheelset weighs only 1460g and has a tubeless-ready clincher rim profile. Ere also produces tyres that marry perfectly with this wheelset.

Anchoring these Genus SL30 wheels are Ere’s own hubs, which feature a 24-spoke pattern, blending carbon and aluminium construction.

Axle standards are not an annoyance with these premium Dutch wheels, as Ere offers conversion kits to adjust their Genus SL30 hubs from 12mm axles to 15mm through axles if you wish to run a stout gravel-travel rigid fork. You can even convert the Genus SL30 axles to a traditional quick-release system, depending on your bike frame or fork’s drop-out specification.

For those road and gravel riders who demand the absolute last word in low-friction rolling performance, Ere also offers a Japanese EZO ceramic bearing upgrade. The Genus SL30 wheelset retails for €1399.