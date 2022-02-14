Specialized launches helmet trade-in scheme in the UK

Specialized has launched a helmet amnesty in its UK stores, allowing customers to save 50 per cent on a new MIPS helmet when trading their old one.

Unfortunately, unlike some tech, even the best road helmets don’t have an infinite lifespan, no matter how well you look after them. Over time exposure to UV, general use, and small knocks weaken the shell and therefore reduce the amount of protection offered. Specialized recommends replacing your helmet after three years, which is why it's currently operating a helmet amnesty.

As of February 14, you can get up to 50 per cent off the RRP of a new Specialized helmet by trading in your old one. This only applies while stocks last, and is only available in-store, but it is available at all Specialized retailers (excluding Evans Cycles) rather than being exclusive to Specialized Concept stores.

Currently you can save half price on a Specialized MIPS helmet in its helmet amnesty (Image credit: Specialized)

Can I get any Specialized helmet?

The discount is dependent on the helmet you’re looking to purchase, with the largest discount of 50 per cent off RRP, applying to the Specialized Prevail II Vent, Specialized Ambush, and Ambush Comp models.

A lesser, but still significant discount of 30 per cent off RRP can be used against a purchase of a Specialized Gambit, Mode, Specialized Propero III, Mio MIPS, Echelon II MIPS, Chamonix MIPS, Centro LED and Align II.

Can I get a MIPS helmet?

All of the helmets available through this scheme are MIPS equipped, so if you’ve been considering buying a MIPS helmet now might be the perfect opportunity to make the switch. This scheme also means you can access the increased safety benefits the MIPS system claims to add at a wide range of price points, where previously it was reserved for the upper echelons of the range only.

If you're asking yourself, what is a MIPS helmet? then we've got a guide to help with that.