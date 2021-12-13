Specialized Propero III with ANGi helmet review

Thanks to its two-pronged approach to safety, its comfort and its low pricepoint, the Propero III is a great everyday helmet for training rides and long solo sends

For any rider who enjoys long solo adventure days, exploring off road, or heading out of mobile phone coverage areas, a trustworthy and solid helmet is an absolute must. Specialized has put safety first with its Propero III helmet, offering the latest safety technology at an accessible price point, and a range of colour options.

However the big question is, how does it size up to its competition in the best road bike helmets segment? After spending some time with it, here’s what we think.

Design and aesthetics

The Specialized Propero is marketed as mid-range and is more accessible than the brand's race performance Prevail helmet, borrowing many of the tried and tested qualities from its top-end range and transferring them to the safety-forward Propero. The price difference comes in really around the weight of the helmet, keeping the low profile and large ventilation in place.

The Propero comes with the ANGi crash sensor - a small device attached to the back of the helmet - that acts as a ride tracker, crash detector, and safety beacon when paired with the Specialized Ride app. According to Specialized, ANGi is designed to call for help when you're unable to. Its built-in sensors are able to detect a crash, which prompts a countdown to give you the chance to cancel it if you’re okay. If you don’t cancel it, it sends an alert to your selected emergency contacts, and includes your last known GPS coordinates so they can send help.

Building on that, the helmet is also equipped with MIPS: an inner plastic layer that moves freely in multiple directions, and is designed to help reduce rotational force to the head, especially in the event of an angled impact. The brain is sensitive to rotational force, which can cause a concussion, so the idea behind MIPS is to let the helmet take the impact, and move as needed to reduce the force to the head protected by it.

Image 1 of 5 Propero is Specialized's mid-range road bike helmet (Image credit: Laura Fletcher) Image 2 of 5 It features the ANGi crash sensor, attached at the back (Image credit: Laura Fletcher) Image 3 of 5 Its sleek, low profile is designed to be aerodynamic (Image credit: Laura Fletcher) Image 4 of 5 It has plenty of vents for cooling airflow (Image credit: Laura Fletcher) Image 5 of 5 In addition to ANGi, there's a MIPS rotational safety layer inside (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Performance

I’ll be honest, the first three times I wore this helmet, I forgot I was actually wearing it, and to take notes for review. Although this sounds odd, this is high praise for a helmet, sitting so comfortably on my head that I didn’t notice it was there, despite its heavier weight when compared to some other helmets on the market.

The helmet is well ventilated, and the dial tightener creates a snug fit without any pressure points. The straps around the chin and ears are easy to adjust with the Tri web splitter (although the ear strap area itself is not adjustable) and I had no problem slipping my ponytail through the “Hairport” in the back.

The large vents really did channel the air through, while the low profile kept the lid feeling aerodynamic (though of course this is anecdotal since we don’t have access to a wind tunnel).

I did notice on the fourth ride that the front of the helmet was slightly in my line of sight when I was in a more aggressive riding position. Luckily, I didn’t have a crash on any of my test rides, so I didn’t need to check the MIPS or ANGi functionality, but I found the setup with the ANGi app easy and straightforward. Some of the weight on the helmet comes from the ANGi, but for the sake of safety, it’s worth the extra grams.

Verdict

Especially in the darker winter months, the dual extra safety elements of the Propero III make this a great option for a winter helmet, and its low profile means you won’t feel too much bulk when pairing it with a fleece hat. The technologies give the helmet a real feeling of security, especially for longer rides off the beaten track. For anyone after a versatile, everyday helmet for training rides and long solo sends, the price point can’t be beaten.

Tech Specs: Specialized Propero III with ANGi