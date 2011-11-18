Soler to return to Colombia

Juan Mauricio Soler (Movistar Team) won stage 2 and pulled on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mauricio Soler will return home to Colombia the middle of next month. He will continue his recovery and rehabilitation in his home land.

His wife Patricia Florez “has been making the necessary arrangements for the winner of the 2007 Tour de France King of the Mountains to continue his recovery at home,” according to a statement issued by the Colombian cycling federation.

Soler, 28, suffered severe head injuries in a crash during this year's Tour de Suisse. He was placed in an induced coma, before being moved to a hospital in Spain in July. He left the hospital in mid-October.

No prognosis on the extent of his recovery has been given.