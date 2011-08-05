Soler undergoing daily physical therapy to aid recovery

Movistar's Mauricio Soler celebrates his stage victory on Crans-Montana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mauricio Soler continues his steady improvement following a crash during the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse in June.

The Movistar rider remains at the Clínica Universitaria de Navarra in Pamplona where he undergoes physical therapy on his right leg while the left remains immobilised due to a fracture sustained in the crash in which Soler collided with a spectator.



