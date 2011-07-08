Soler showing signs of "serious cognitive deficits"

Juan Mauricio Soler (Movistar Team) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti)

Days after being brought out of a coma, Mauricio Soler is showing signs of "serious cognitive deficits" while he is being treated for his injuries in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Soler crashed in the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse and was placed in an induced coma due to severe head injuries and lung trauma. He has been joined by his wife Patricia and her brother.

The Associated Press reports that the Movistar rider can follow simple commands and move all four limbs but isn't able to speak, according to hospital spokesman Philipp Lutz.

Lutz said via email on Thursday that Soler is also having trouble swallowing and will require intensive neurological rehabilitation. He says Soler's condition is stable enough to move him to hospital in Pamplona, Spain, soon.

Soler fractured his skull in the crash, and earlier this week Movistar doctor Alfredo Zúñiga said on the team's website that:

"The lung problems are completely under control and he doesn't need artificial respiration, he breathes by himself. The rest of his injuries are also going through a positive progress. It's going to be a long, slow process yet, so some weeks can go by with no major news."

