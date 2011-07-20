Soler leaves intensive care unit

Image 1 of 2 Movistar's Mauricio Soler celebrates his stage victory on Crans-Montana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Movistar Team) won stage 2 and pulled on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mauricio Soler has left the intensive care unit at the Clínica Universitaria de Navarra in Pamplona as he continues his recovery from the serious injuries he suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse last month.

The Colombian rider sustained head injuries and was placed in an induced coma after he collided with a spectator on stage 6 of the race. Soler spent three weeks in an ICU in St. Gallen, Switzerland, before he was transferred to Pamplona ten days ago.

A statement from his Movistar team said that Soler has experienced “notable improvement” in his condition since his arrival in Spain, although it explained that he will spend “a long period of time” at the medical centre. On Tuesday evening, Soler was moved to a room on the regular medicine floor of the hospital.

“His improvements are slow, but constant and positive,” Movistar doctor Alfredo Zúñiga said. “He already recognises the people from his environment and has started talking. You can keep short conversations with him. He's still really tired, and that's normal due to the magnitude of the blow he suffered, but his progress is good, especially during this last week.”

Just days before his accident, Soler won stage two of the Tour de Suisse to Crans-Montana, dedicating his victory to his late teammate Xavier Tondo.

