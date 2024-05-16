Skylar Schneider adjusts to small numbers in criterium and road race at US Pro Road Nationals

By
published

2023 bronze medalist in road race sees advantages with sister Samantha 'to trust each other 100%' in Charleston

Skylar Schneider at 2024 Athens Twilight Criterium for Miami Blazers
Skylar Schneider at 2024 Athens Twilight Criterium for Miami Blazers (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)

Skylar Schneider has been racing on the road for 13 years and her objective headed into the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships remains simple and consistent - “The goals are always the same, and that's to win, of course”.

Last year, before diving into a criterium-heavy second half of the season, Schneider finished third in the elite women’s road race on familiar roads at US Pro’s sixth and final outing in Knoxville, Tennessee, the sprint won by Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and second place taken by Coryn Labecki (then with Jumbo-Visma). She was on top form for US Nationals, having won the road race title at the Pan-American Championships, plus three stages between Redlands Bicycle Classic and Joe Martin Stage Race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).