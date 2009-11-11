Skil-Shimano complete team for 2010

Skil-Shimano at the start of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Skil-Shimano announced today that it has completed its team for the the 2010 season. The Dutch team has signed home riders Robin Chaigneau and Job Vissers as the final members of a 25-man roster.

"Chaigneau has come on leaps and bounds and is now ready to turn pro," the team said in a press release. The 21-year-old sprinter had several second and third place finishes this year with continental squad, Cycling Team Jo Piels.

Vissers, 24, was Dutch amateur champion last season and this year road as a trainee for Skil-Shimano. "He made an outstanding impression," said the team.

The professional continental or second division team had a successful season 2009, which included racing at the Tour de France. Frenchman Cyril Lemoine placed third on Tour de France's stage three to La Grande-Motte.

Dutchman Kenny Van Hummel brought the team five wins this season, Robert Wagner and Tom Veelers each won once.

Chaigneau and Vissers bring the number of Dutch riders in the team to nine.

Skil-Shimano roster for 2010 Piet Rooijakkers (Netherlands) Albert Timmer (Netherlands) Tom Veelers (Netherlands) Roy Curvers (Netherlands) Kenny van Hummel (Netherlands) Koen De Kort (Netherlands) Floris Goesinnen (Netherlands) Robin Chaigneau (Netherlands) Job Vissers (Netherlands) Thierry Hupond (France) David Deroo (France) Steve Houanard (France) Yann Huguet (France) Alexandre Geniez (France) Robert Wagner (Germany) Simon Geschke (Germany) Bert De Backer (Belgium) Dominique Cornu (Belgium) Yukihiro Doi (Japan) Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan) Feng Han (China) Long Jin (China) Cheng Ji (China) Frederik Wilmann (Norway) Mitchell Docker (Australia)

