Gallery: Skil-Shimano prepares for 2010
Dutch squad gathers in Spain to train
Skil-Shimano recently prepared for the season ahead in Majorca, Spain, joining the long list of pro teams that use this island off the Iberian Peninsula for training.
Following the team's presentation in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, last week, riders made the most of increasing sunshine in southern Europe to pack in the miles before they head to the first race of the season, the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, on January 31.
Whilst conditions in Rotterdam were foggy and cold, Majorca meant smiles all round for riders as the deep freeze of central Europe was forgotten, reflected in the antics of Bert De Backer (pictured below).
The team has strengthened its roster for 2010, with the addition of six recruits, including Belgian rider Dominique Cornu from Omega Pharma-Lotto and Yann Huguet from Agritubel. Its hopeful of another invitation to the Tour de France this year, with the Grand Depart taking place in the same city in which the squad was presented.
