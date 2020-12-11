Bianchi unveils 2021 GreenEdge team bikes

Bianchi has refreshed its famous celeste colours for the bikes it will supply to the Australian GreenEdge team in 2021, adding turquoise-celeste and carbon black diagonal bands of colour to give the bikes a modern aesthetic.

The Mitchelton-Scott men’s and women’s team will have a new title sponsor and race in new colours in 2021.After their long relationship with Scott, the team will work with Bianchi, who have ended their relationship with Jumbo-Visma.

GreenEdge is the name of the team’s management company but Cyclingnews understands the team will have one of team owner Gerry Ryan brands as the 2021 title sponsor and team name.

The team will use the lightweight Specialissima disc, the Oltre XR4 disc aero bike and the Aquila time trial bike. They will be equipped Shimano components, Fizik saddles, a Bianchi Reparto Corse by Vision/Fsa cockpit, Pirelli P Zero tyres and Garmin computers.

“The new look has been devised in close partnership between Bianchi and GreenEdge, helping to bring together our aligned communication aims, by treating the bicycle and rider as a single integrated entity,” Bianchi Marketing and Communication Manager Claudio Masnata said when the bike was revealed.

Adam Yates, Jack Haig and Daryl Impey have moved on but Michael Matthews returns along with Tanal Kangert and Jansen Amund Grøndahl. Annemiek van Vleuten has left for Movistar but Amanda Spratt remains and Teniel Campbell leads a group of new signings.

“For GreenEdge Cycling, the 2021 season is a new era, a new beginning, and racing it with an iconic brand like Bianchi, will be a great honour,” the chairman of GreenEdge Cycling Darach McQuaid said.

“Over the past nine years we have achieved incredible results in the UCI WorldTour. Bianchi will bring their unique Italian style and innovative technologies to the team and together we will aim to achieve great success. We have worked hard in these last months to put together the best team, with the best riders and staff, and we can’t wait to begin this new journey with Bianchi.”