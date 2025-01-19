Silke Smulders – The rider that put home team Liv AlUla Jayco back in the Women's Tour Down Under GC game

‘The team really believe in Silke and now she's also believing in herself' says sports director Jess Allen of racee runner-up

As a home race, there is no question that the Women’s Tour Down Under is always a big target for Liv AlUla Jayco, but after winning the first four editions there has been somewhat of a drought for the Australian squad through recent years. However, when the course was announced last year they soon spotted a rider who could deliver an opportunity to put them back in the chase – Dutch rider Silke Smulders.

It was Australian riders that had driven the team's previous successes – most notably three-time winner Amanda Spratt who has moved to Lidl-Trek –but this time it wasn't home rider that seemed their best chance.

