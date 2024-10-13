'I'm super proud of my effort' - Silke Smulders caught on the line in Simac Ladies Tour finale

By
published

23-year-old breakaway rider wins the combativity prize for her efforts

Silke Smulders competes in the breakaway during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour
Silke Smulders competes in the breakaway during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) came oh so close to winning stage 6 and possibly even the general classification at the Simac Ladies Tour with a 39-kilometre solo breakaway, but in a dramatic finale, the 23-year-old was caught on the line by world champion and eventual winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime).

In the end, Smulders finished fourth on the day and seventh in the final GC, 23 seconds behind Kopecky.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.