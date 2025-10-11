Shirin van Anrooij feels 'my chance at the world title was taken away' as another Dutch rider helped close her solo lead at Gravel World Championships

By published

'I'm just really disappointed' says 23-year-old who saw her chance for any medal dissolve with 500 metres to go in Maastricht

Shirin van Anrooij
Shirin van Anrooij after crossing the finish line 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a vision of a gold medal and rainbow jersey pulling Shirin van Anrooij toward the finish line in Maastricht as she launched a solo attack with under 15km to go at the UCI Gravel World Championships on Saturday.

However, a 20-second margin faded and was blown apart, and she was caught just a few hundred metres from the finish line by the charging group led by her Dutch teammates, Lorena Wiebes out-sprinting defending gravel winner Marianne Vos, for the title at the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championship.

Italian Silvia Persico, who was second at the UCI Gravel Worlds in 2023, secured the bronze medal, and fellow Dutch rider Yara Kastelijn took fourth, six seconds ahead of Van Androoij, with Julia Kopecký of Czechia trailing in sixth.

Another 20km later, Kasper was gone and more riders joined in the front, including Van Anrooij, Persico, Kopecký and Kastelijn.

But it was who was involved in the chase and catch that perplexed Van Anrooij, as Kopecký did the bulk of the work for 8km and then Dutch rider Kastelijn attacked her compatriot.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships and the final rounds of the Life Time Grand Prix - including breaking news, interviews and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground in Limburg and Arkansas as the action unfolds. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.