Shimano launches updated RC9 S-Phyre road shoe
Shimano's newly released RC902 S-Phyre road shoe has already proven itself as a winning race shoe
Shimano has updated its extremely popular RC9 S-Phyre road shoe range with a new RC902 version, using new materials, construction and closure system which is said to optimise power transfer while improving comfort.
The release doesn't come as a complete surprise - our own eagle-eyed Josh Croxton had already spotted Wout Van Aert sporting a new unreleased pair of Shimano shoes in our back-to-racing tech gallery. Going by Wout Van Aert's recent successes at Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and Stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the new shoes are already proving to be a world-beating pair of kicks. Both Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Sunweb are currently using the RC902 in their 2020 Tour De France campaigns.
We reviewed the previous generation of Shimano RC9 S-Phyres where they earned an impressive 4.5/5 and subsequently found a place on our best cycling shoes guide. The old shoes impressed with their fit, stiffness and weight yet the new 2021 S-Phyres look to build further of these strengths.
- Best cycling shoes: stylish, stiff and comfortable shoes for cyclists
- Cheap cycling shoes: A roundup of budget shoes and deals to save you money
Shimano says it has made these improvements using function-specific zones which have been identified by studying pedalling dynamics and foot movement of professional-level riders. This has led Shimano to look at the construction of the shoe with layering-reinforced mesh and leather upper materials that claim to offer a better fit and increased support.
The sole still holds a rating of 12 on the Shimano stiffness chart but a newly shaped heel cup has been designed that should reduce twisting and increase heel stability during high-wattage sprint efforts.
- Shimano road groupsets explained
- Shimano gravel groupsets: the great GRX roundup
The Boa Fit System Li2 dials with two-way adjustments, Shimano's Dynalast fit and micro-fibre leather are carried over but the way the upper support mechanism has been reworked. The new 360-degree Surround Wrapping Upper should give improved and even closure across the entire foot and provide a comfortable method of retention for all regular sizes, half sizes, wide sizes and women’s sizes.
The RC902 has a claimed weight of 235g (16g lighter than the RC901) and comes in sizes 36 to 48 and four colour variations: blue, black, white and red premium S-Phyre dealer version. The women’s-specific RC902-W only comes in white and features a narrower last and upper, available in sizes 36 to 44.
The Shimano RC902 shoe will be available in stores from mid-October and will retail for £319.99.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.