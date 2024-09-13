SD Worx-Protime retain Barbara Guarischi for two years as key Wiebes lead-out rider

Barbara Guarischi of Team SD Worx-Protime celebrates at finish line on stage 5 at Giro d'Italia Women in delivering teammate Lotte Kopecky to the victory

Top-ranked SD Worx-Protime committed to retaining Italian Barbara Guarischi as one of their key lead-out sprinters for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The 33-year-old re-ignited her 15-year career last year with a move from Movistar and transitioned with success as a support rider for SD Worx-Protime's top sprinter Lorena Wiebes.

"Barbara Guarischi is a paragon of the professionalism needed to deliver a top performance. Barbara expressed her desire to race for two more years and we are happy that she will do so with us," said Sports Manager Danny Stam in a press release.

"She puts in a lot of work and thus forms an important foundation of Team SD Worx-Protime. She and Lorena Wiebes have meant a lot in optimising our lead-out. They are a duo that can blindly rely on each other. When Barbara signed with us, everyone thought it was a bit of past glory. But she has proved everyone wrong. She is invaluable. Not only in sprint stages, but also in classics."

In her second season with SD Worx, Guarischi was part of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift squad to support Dutch stars Wiebes and Demi Vollering, with the team earning three stage wins there and Vollering second on GC. Guarischi used her strong kick to secure two podiums at Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour and a top five on one day of the Giro d'Italia Women, which landed teammate Lotte Kopecky to the victory in Foligno.

‘Five years ago I was still winning bunch sprints myself, but at a certain point I couldn't do that anymore. I accepted that and focused on trying to help others get wins. At Team SD Worx-Protime, I found the joy in cycling completely back," Guarischi said.

"My greatest strength has always been my ability to assess and anticipate the movements of other riders. I have a good overview of what is happening and almost always find the gap. That comes in very handy in the lead-out. I have been able to celebrate many great wins since I arrived at Team SD Worx-Protime.

"As a professional athlete, you are passionate about your job and you do know when to be disciplined and focused. I am proud to be able to ride for this great team for two more years and finish my career here.’

The team previously announced they renewed contracts through 2028 for Wiebes and 2023 road world champion Kopecky, with extensions also confirmed for 2023 European road champion Mischa Bredewold, Femke Gerritse, Marie Schreiber and multi-discipline talent Blanka Vas.

In March rumours began to swirl about Vollering departing SD Worx at the end of 2024 after four full seasons, but there has not been any updates on where the 2023 Tour de France Femmes champion will land ahead of the UCI Road World Championships, where she will compete for the Dutch squad in the road race. She won the silver medal at 2023 Road Worlds.

In 2025 the team will add Anna van der Breggen, who returns to the peloton after three years as a team director. Van der Breggen is expected to make an impact even with time away from racing, the three-time road World Champion adding to her 62 career victories.

Guarischi competes next for Team Italy at the UEC European Road Championships in the elite women's road race on Saturday.