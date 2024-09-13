SD Worx-Protime retain Barbara Guarischi for two years as key Wiebes lead-out rider

By
published

Italian sprinter expects to close out her career in 2026 with the top-ranked Women's WorldTour squad

FOLIGNO ITALY JULY 11 Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line the victory of her teammate Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 5 a 108km stage from Frontone to Foligno UCIWWT on July 11 2024 in Foligno Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Barbara Guarischi of Team SD Worx-Protime celebrates at finish line on stage 5 at Giro d'Italia Women in delivering teammate Lotte Kopecky to the victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Top-ranked SD Worx-Protime committed to retaining Italian Barbara Guarischi as one of their key lead-out sprinters for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. 

The 33-year-old re-ignited her 15-year career last year with a move from Movistar and transitioned with success as a support rider for SD Worx-Protime's top sprinter Lorena Wiebes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).