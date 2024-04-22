Lorena Wiebes, SD Worx and Protime extend contracts until 2028

By Stephen Farrand
published

Future of women’s super team confirmed for next four seasons

Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes (both left) will lead the SD Worx-Protime team until 2028
Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes (both left) will lead the SD Worx-Protime team until 2028 (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx and Protime have extended their sponsorship of the women’s WorldTour team until 2028, with Lorena Wiebes also extending her contract and joining Lotte Kopecky as team leader of one of the super teams in the women’s peloton. 

SD Worx-Protime have already won 14 races in 2024, despite Demi Vollering struggling to be successful and her decision not to continue contract negotiations for 2025. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.