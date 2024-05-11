SD Worx-Protime in the driver's seat going into final Itzulia Women stage

published

Mendizorrotz climb to decide overall winner in Basque stage race

ELGOIBAR SPAIN MAY 10 Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 3rd Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 1 a 140km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Elgoibar UCIWWT on May 10 2024 in Elgoibar Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx Protime) leads the Itzulia Women heading into the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two consecutive stage wins by Mischa Bredewold, SD Worx-Protime have maintained their perfect record of winning all eight stages of the Itzulia Women so far, spanning three editions since 2022. 

The final stage of the 2024 edition sees the Dutch super team in the driver's seat with four riders placed well in the general classification, but the other teams are raring to wrest the txapela, the traditional Basque winner's trophy, from their heads.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.