SD Worx bring winning spirit into Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Video

The Spring Classics are right around the corner and SD Worx are gearing up for a season's first victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad held on February 27 in Belgium.

The Women's WorldTeam presented their new title sponsor SD Worx, a payroll and human resources provider, along with their 14-rider roster including double World Champion Anna van der Breggen just days ahead of their first race of the year.

The team will line up at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with Van der Breggen along with former winner Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Jolien D'hoore, Christine Majerus, newcomer Demi Vollering and Amy Pieters, any of whom are capable of winning the tough one-day classic.

"I'm looking forward to [Omloop Het Nieuwsblad]," said team director Danny Stam. "Last year was very scary with COVID-19 and asking if we should continue in a normal way, or not. Finally, we can continue, without the public, and I think that it's good that we still have races. We've just come back from a training camp in Spain and I think we are ready to race, and with the new group, we are looking forward to it."

The team was formerly known as Boels Dolmans, but Stam found a new long-term support with SD Worx through 2024, and the team has also acquired a new Women's WorldTeam licence through 2023.

The 14-rider roster also includes Lonneke Uneken, Karol-Ann Canuel, and new signings Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Elena Cecchini, Roxane Fournier, Nikola Noskova, Anna Shackley, and Niamh Fisher-Black.

In their final season under the title Boels Dolmans and as a Continental team, they finished second behind American outfit Trek-Segafredo in both the UCI World Ranking and UCI Women's WorldTour Ranking in 2020.

The team secured 14 victories including Van der Breggen's victory at the Giro Rosa and Flèche Wallonne, in the time trial at the European Championships, and her historical double victories in the time trial and road race at the Imola World Championships, both with the Dutch national team. The team also won Tour of Flanders with Van den Broek-Blaak and Gent-Wevelgem with D'hoore.

"This team is even stronger than last year," said Team Manager Erwin Janssen. "We kept our best riders, contracted new top riders, and with experienced staff. It's a new team but it's based on great history. We want to make new history."

Stam added that the team sponsorship through four years will help them prepare and develop younger talent, who will replace Van der Breggen, D'hoore, and Van den Broek-Blaak following their respective retirements in 2021 and 2022. Van der Breggen and Van den Broek-Blaak will also become directors at the team following their retirement.

"We can build on our talents. We know that Anna, Chantal and Jolien will quit in the future, and so we are also looking forward to having new riders, while also using the experience of the older riders, and it's a benefit for our future," Stam said.

"The team is stronger, but we also need a little bit more time with the young riders. I think in two years, when the older riders say goodbye, the new riders are ready."

2021 SD Worx team presentation on Voxwomen