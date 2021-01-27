Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping continue to sponsor SD Worx

Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping have decided to continue as sponsors of the newly-named SD Worx team in 2021. The two companies were long-time co-title sponsors of the team but announced that they would end their contracts at the end of 2020, which cleared the path for SD Worx to come on board.

“Over the past 10 years, we have put together a very professional team," Marcel Goes said on behalf of Boels Rental.

“We have built up the team and have brought women's cycling to a higher level. We don't want to let go of this just like that. This year we commit ourselves to the team again, because the ambitions of the team fit perfectly with Boels Rental. We also want to remain involved in the great success we have achieved in recent years.”

The Dutch team announced that Boels Rental and Domans Landscaping would end their contracts at the end of 2020. They made the announcement at a press conference UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

The two companies had sponsored the team through their most successful years, which was ranked number one in the world for five consecutive seasons (2015-2019) and included riders that had won the elite women's road race World Championships: Lizzie Deignan, Amalie Dideriksen, Chantal Blaak and Anna van der Breggen (twice).

It was a surprise that the sponsors had decided to end their contracts with the team, but Sports Director Danny Stam found a new long-term support with SD Worx, a payroll and human resources provider, through 2024. The team has also acquired a new Women's WorldTeam licence through 2023.

In their announcement on Wednesday, the team stated that both Dutch family businesses were proud that the team have found a new main sponsor, SD Worx, to guarantee their future in women's cycling.

In 2010, Erwin Janssen, director and owner of Dolmans Landscaping Group, took the initiative to set up the team. Janssen was the team's manager and will remain in that role within the new Team SD Worx structure.

“The women's cycling team has brought a lot to our company Dolmans Landscaping Group," Janssen said. “The brand awareness has increased enormously, for which I need to thank the riders. Within our company there is an enormous affinity with the team. Many of our business partners have also become 'supporters' of the team in the recent years.

"We are proud that we can still link our name to the team. Because we will also continue to manage the team, the solidarity will remain strong. It is very nice that both Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping Group remain loyal to the team now that SD Worx will be the new main sponsor.”