Scare for Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Cedrine Kerbaol after crash at base of Col de Joux-Plane in Tour de France Femmes finale

GC favourites back on their bikes but forced to chase into hors categorie mid-race ascent

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Cedrine Kerbaol at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a major scare for Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly), who crashed mid-peloton just as they reached the base of the Col de Joux-Plane on stage 9 at the Tour de France Femmes.

Medical updates have not yet been released by their respective teams; however, both riders remounted their bikes and were forced to chase into the lower slopes of the mid-race, hors categorie ascent after the crash happened with 68.4km to go.

