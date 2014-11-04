Sanchis and Roberts extend with Wiggle-Honda

Anna Sanchis (Wiggle) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Wiggle-Honda have continued to finalise its 2015 roster with the announcement that Anna Sanchis and Amy Roberts have both agreed to one-year extensions.

Roberts has been with the team since its inception in 2013 and the youngest rider on the roster is considered key personnel by team manager Rochelle Gilmore.

"Amy Roberts is a lovely person to have on the team, she's always smiling and very polite however most importantly, she understands cycling," said Gilmore. "Amy can read a race on behalf of her team mates and she's someone we can rely on to set the race up for a win.

"Amy is still young but she has a huge future because of her overall attitude towards professional cycling. It's a pleasure to work with Amy."

Roberts, 19, has balanced a road and track program in recent years and will continue to do so in 2015 but will look to improve her road results.

"I have had a great past two years with Wiggle Honda and am very happy to be staying for the year of 2015," Roberts said. "For myself I have been able to learn so much through the years and gain great experience from some of the top riders in the world. It's been a great help and I look forward to working with everyone again next year and I'm also looking forward to meeting the new signings we have to the team.

"I hope to do some more racing on the road and I'm excited for that, with it being my third year I hope to cope with the races better and do as much as I can to help the team's performances; and we'll also try to start working towards getting some results for myself."

Two-time Spanish road race champion and two-time time trial champion Sanchis joined the team in 2014 but experienced an underwhelming season due to illness. The 27-year-old is glad to have been given the chance to show the team what she can do in 2015 and repay its faith.

"In 2014 I started the season very excited to be part of one of the best teams in the world, but I suffered from a very bad virus and I couldn't be on my best performance during the year," Sanchis said. "However, Rochelle has put her trust in me for 2015 and I'm very glad for this. I hope to get great results in the races for Wiggle Honda."

Gilmore is looking forward to having a fit and healthy Sanchis racing next season and believes she can fulfil her potential with the team.

"Spain is a very important country for our sponsors and Anna Sanchis represents our partners very well," said Gilmore. "Anna has had a rough year with illness, however she remained confident in our team and we remained confident in her. Anna started the season strongly and also finished the season in top form at the World Championships in Spain.

"I look forward to supporting Anna's 2015 season and sincerely hope she has a smooth run into her major targets."