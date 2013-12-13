Rochelle Gilmore on Wiggle Honda's debut season
An "exceptional year"
Wiggle-Honda have been around for just over a year and in its short existence have provided a template for success in women's cycling. Rochelle Gilmore had delved into ownership with the Australian domestic Dream Team but in 2012 took the step of creating a top-tier women’s team. Gilmore balanced the roles of both owner and team rider which was a new experience but one which renewed her love of the sport.
Related Articles
"She hasn't had the strongest past few years but I'd like to be the team that brings the best out of her again and I think she just needs to be in the right environment and I think we've got that. Instead of just going and signing a rider at the top I wanted to sign a rider who was struggling a bit like Emilia and offer her a good environment and special attention to get her back to what she's capable of."
The other change is the loss of Lauren Kitchen to Hitec Products next year. Gilmore said that "I'm very close friends with Lauren and it's difficult to her leave but I'm happy that she's going to a team were she'll be given more opportunities and I hope that she has really great season in 2014."
Add in the UCI's commitment to share television revenue funding and it appears women's cycling can only grow. "We've proven on those very few occasions that when we get TV coverage that we have some exciting racing which is professional and people like to watch it and now they'll have greater opportunity to do so," Gilmore said.
"I think that we could see a Tour de France in conjunction with the men and using the first or second half of the parcours and we could see that happen in the next five years."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy