Rochelle Gilmore on Wiggle Honda's debut season

Image 1 of 14 Women's podium, Emily Collins, Lauren Kitchen and Charlotte Becker (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 14 Owner, manager, rider Rochelle Gilmore in the Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team) Image 3 of 14 Giorgia Bronzini celebrates her stage win in the GIro Rosa (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 4 of 14 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) salutes as she takes the victory on stage 5 of la Route de France (Image credit: Laurent Duflot) Image 5 of 14 Emily Collins (Wiggle-Honda) in her new national kit (Image credit: John Veage) Image 6 of 14 Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) discuss the sprint after the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 14 Lauren Kitchen (Wiggle-Honda) takes the win (Image credit: John Veage) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: John Veage) Image 9 of 14 Laura Trott (Team Honda - Wiggle) sprays the champagne as U23 Champion (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 14 The victorious Wiggle-Honda team (Image credit: John Veage) Image 11 of 14 Japan's Champion, Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 14 Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 14 Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) take second and third in the Birtish national championships (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 14 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) signs in (Image credit: ASO)

Wiggle-Honda have been around for just over a year and in its short existence have provided a template for success in women's cycling. Rochelle Gilmore had delved into ownership with the Australian domestic Dream Team but in 2012 took the step of creating a top-tier women’s team. Gilmore balanced the roles of both owner and team rider which was a new experience but one which renewed her love of the sport.





"She hasn't had the strongest past few years but I'd like to be the team that brings the best out of her again and I think she just needs to be in the right environment and I think we've got that. Instead of just going and signing a rider at the top I wanted to sign a rider who was struggling a bit like Emilia and offer her a good environment and special attention to get her back to what she's capable of."

The other change is the loss of Lauren Kitchen to Hitec Products next year. Gilmore said that "I'm very close friends with Lauren and it's difficult to her leave but I'm happy that she's going to a team were she'll be given more opportunities and I hope that she has really great season in 2014."





Add in the UCI's commitment to share television revenue funding and it appears women's cycling can only grow. "We've proven on those very few occasions that when we get TV coverage that we have some exciting racing which is professional and people like to watch it and now they'll have greater opportunity to do so," Gilmore said.





"I think that we could see a Tour de France in conjunction with the men and using the first or second half of the parcours and we could see that happen in the next five years."