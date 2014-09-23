King renews with Wiggle-Honda

Image 1 of 2 Danielle King , Wiggle Honda leads on the decent. (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Wendy Houvenaghel, Laura Trott and Dani King celebrate their victory (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Wiggle Honda have announced that Dani King will remain with the team for the 2015 season as she prepares to defend her Olympic Team pursuit gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic games.

The 23-year-old has been with the team since its 2013 inception and will continue to balance a road and track calendar for next year.

"I'm delighted to be staying with Wiggle Honda for 2015," said King. "The team give me the perfect combination of being able to focus 100% on the track for Rio and use the road racing program, when British Cycling advises it, to compliment my track preparation."

The team will give King the freedom of controlling her training, preparation, races and personal appearances as they fully support her goal of a second Olympic gold medal.

King's 2014 season was built around the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but she also impressed on the road with a silver medal at the British National Road Race Championships behind teammate Laura Trott.

Wiggle Honda managing director Rochelle Gilmore was happy to have secured King's services for another season as she believes the three-time World Champion will only continue to improve on both the road and the track.

"It's extremely motivating for Wiggle Honda's athletes, staff and sponsors that Dani King has chosen Wiggle Honda long term, to support her career, combining both road and track to achieve her maximum potential as a professional cyclist," said Gilmore. "It's a real pleasure to work with Dani, her smile lights up a room and she gives 110% to her team, her sport, fellow athletes, fans and followers. Dani also has an enormous amount of respect for her entire support crew which makes working with her so enjoyable."

The re-signing of King is the first of several announcements regarding the teams 2015 roster with further information to be released after the World Championships which are taking this week in Ponferrada, Spain.

The 2015 edition of Wiggle Honda has been structured around winning more races with a slight shift away from pure sprints to chasing success in Classics and long stage races. Next season, the team's third, will also see a focus on scientific and technological marginal gains at the professional end of the sport while balancing its commitment to developing young talent.