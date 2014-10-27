Wiggle-Honda bolsters squad with Hosking signing

Image 1 of 4 Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 4 Chloe Hosking takes stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Chloe Hosking has been in some good form of late (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Chloe Hosking in her 2013 Hitec Products team kit (Image credit: Hitec Products)

Wiggle-Honda have confirmed that Chloe Hosking will join the team in 2015 on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Hitec Products and will join current teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Audrey Cordon in making the switch to Wiggle-Honda next season.

"I spoke with [Wiggle-Honda team manager] Rochelle Gilmore in 2012 when Wiggle Honda was just about to launch its first season and I was already impressed by what she had put together," Hosking said. "Over the last two seasons I've watched Wiggle Honda become one of the biggest, most professional and strongest teams in the women's peloton and to join an outfit like that is both exciting and motivating.

"I've raced with, against and for Rochelle since I entered the senior ranks in 2009 and to now race on her team is actually something really special," Chloe added. "I'm very committed to helping grow women's cycling, and to work alongside Rochelle to do this is really exciting because she really has done a lot to professionalise the sport which is something really important to me.

The opportunity to link up with several former teammates was another reason for joining Wiggle as Hosking explained.

"To have the opportunity to continue racing alongside Elisa Longo Borghini and Audrey Cordon is fantastic, and to be reunited with Emilia Fahlin who I had raced with for four years with Specialized Lululemon and Hitec Products is also awesome," Hosking said. "They're all good friends and to have the opportunity to race alongside them all for another year is something I'm really looking forward to."

Hosking will make her debut with the team at the four-day Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, which takes place from January 2-5, where she has previously tasted success.

"With this experience and the team Rochelle has put together for 2015, I have no doubt that I'm joining a team capable of winning races on all sorts of terrain," Hosking added. "I can't wait to pull on the orange and black colours of Wiggle Honda at the Bay Crits in Australia in January."

Having ridden as a pro since 2010, Hosking has been a consistent performer in the women's peloton with overall wins at the Tour of Chongming Island and Ladies Tour of Qatar in 2013 along several one-day races and Gilmore believes the Australian will continue to grow and develop at Wiggle-Honda.

"It's difficult to recognise that Chloe is still so young," Gilmore said. "Chloe did her trade as a domestique under the guidance of Ina Teutenberg four years ago at the age of 20 - not many athletes could dream of such an experience.

"Chloe is an athlete whose presence in a race, as part of a strong team can increase opportunities for our team in many different scenarios," Gilmore added. "Chloe is one of three world class sprinters announced on Wiggle Honda for 2015 so far, indicating that she may find herself back in, or on a dominant 'High Road' type sprint train. The signing of Chloe Hosking is like the icing on the cake for Wiggle Honda."

Wiggle-Honda have also announced that Emilia Fahlin will continue with the team in 2015 for a second season. The 26-year-old former Swedish national road race champion joined Wiggle-Honda at the end of 2013 and has been a key domestique throughout 2014.

"I'm really excited to be back in the black and orange kit next year," Fahlin said. "I've really enjoyed this past season, we've shared some great success, and at the same time had plenty of fun - and the people around me have given me a great boost of motivation.

"I look forward to building on this for next year, and I also think the team, with the new additions, will have an even bigger depth and will be up to challenge in all types of races."