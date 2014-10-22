Edmondson signs for Wiggle-Honda

Image 1 of 2 Annette Edmondson (SA) with her gold from the women's scratch race (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 2 Women's 10km Scratch Race. Australia's Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure take gold and silver respectively (Image credit: Joby Sessions)

Wiggle-Honda has announced that Annette Edmondson will join the team in 2015 with freedom to balance her road and track ambitions as the 22-year-old looks towards the 2016 Rio Olympic games. The Australian won gold in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games scratch race in August and was part of the team which won the silver medal in the individual pursuit.

"I'm really excited to race for and be a part of Wiggle Honda in 2015," said Edmondson in a press release from her new team. "After two years of racing in the professional road circuit with Orica-AIS I'm looking forward to changing things up and getting to know new riders and staff.

"I'm excited to be racing alongside the team of talented and experienced riders and hope to learn as much from them as possible. I hope to play a key part in sprint lead-outs, and look forward to 'having a crack' myself when opportunities arise."

Edmondson will look to continue her combined road and track program with Wiggle-Honda in 2015 and will be looking to peak on the road at the Tour of Chongming Island, a race she won overall in 2013, and The Women's Tour.

"Due to my priorities aligning with the track as I work towards Rio in 2016, my road program will be significantly reduced," Edmondson said. "However I will be targeting races in the middle of the season such as Tour of Chongming Island in China and The Women's Tour of Britain. My main objectives are to continue to develop as a road sprinter, effectively combine my track and road seasons and make a positive difference to the Wiggle Honda team in 2015."

Wiggle Honda team managing director Rochelle Gilmore welcomed Edmondson as a major signing to the team and is looking forward to working closely with her compatriot.

"This is one of our biggest signings of 2015," said Gilmore. "At the young age of 22 Nettie has already won the Commonwealth Games and taken medals at the World Championship and at the Olympic Games on the track… Not to mention her bronze and silver medals in the 2013 and 2014 Road World Championships in the TTT.

"It has been a real pleasure providing a stable road program for our track and MTB specialists to date and it's an honour that Nettie, with the support of Gary Sutton and Matthew Gilmore, has chosen Wiggle Honda as Nettie's road team for 2015.

"Nettie has established herself as a respected role model in the world of women's sport and represents a healthy balanced lifestyle and, she has a very bubbly and charismatic personality," Gilmore added. "I'm absolutely delighted that Annette Edmondson will represent Wiggle Honda and our partners during 2015."

Edmondson will link up with new signings, two-time Giro d'Italia winner Mara Abbott, Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore, Italian time trial champion Elisa Longo Borghini, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Anna Christian at Wiggle-Honda as the team continues to build its roster for 2015.