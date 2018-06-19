Samantha Schneider increases lead in Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Harlem victory
Kline overtakes Murphy in the men's standings
Samantha Schneider (Iscorp) increased her lead in the Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series after winning the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday in New York City. Shane Kline (SmartStop) was second in the men's criterium, behind winner Justin Williams, but earned enough points to overtake John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) in the men's standings.
Schneider won the women's criterium while her teammates Yussely Mendivil Soto and Caroline Baur made it a podium sweep for the Iscorp Pro Cycling team. Schneider has won four rounds of the series; Athens Twilight, Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the first stage of Tulsa Tough and in Harlem.
She now leads the series with 115 points while her teammate Josie Talbot, who hasn't won a round but has consistently placed in the top 10, sits in second place with 75 points, and Tour of Somerville winner Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) is third with 47 points.
Kline, who won the Tour of Somerville in May, now leads the men's standings with 69 points after picking up second-place points in Harlem, where the previous series leader Murphy was absent from the start line. Murphy, who won Athens Twilight, has slipped to second with 55 points. Sam Bassetti, who won a stage at Tulsa Tough, was bumped down to third place, also with 55 points.
Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.
The next two rounds of the series will be held at the USA Cycling Road Championships criterium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 22, and at the Canadian Road Championships criterium held on June 24 in Saguenay, Quebec.
Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic (June 17)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|69
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)
|55
|3
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|55
|4
|Scott Law (Elevate Khs Pro Cycling)
|55
|5
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|49
|6
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|47
|7
|Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|40
|8
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|32
|9
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|28
|10
|Justin Williams (Williams Racing)
|25
|11
|Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)
|25
|12
|Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|25
|13
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|25
|14
|Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)
|25
|15
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|24
|16
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|22
|17
|Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|20
|18
|Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)
|18
|19
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|20
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)
|18
|21
|Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|16
|22
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|15
|23
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|15
|24
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|15
|25
|Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|15
|26
|Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)
|14
|27
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|14
|28
|Sam Rosenholtz
|13
|29
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|12
|30
|Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)
|12
|31
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|12
|32
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|12
|33
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|11
|34
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|35
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)
|10
|36
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|10
|37
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|9
|38
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)
|8
|39
|Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|8
|40
|James Hilyer
|8
|41
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|8
|42
|Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|8
|42
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|8
|44
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|6
|45
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|6
|46
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|47
|David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|6
|48
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|49
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|50
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
|4
|51
|Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)
|4
|52
|Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|4
|53
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|4
|54
|Cooper Willsey
|4
|55
|Noah Granigan (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)
|1
|56
|Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)
|2
|57
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)
|2
|58
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|2
|59
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|2
|60
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|2
|61
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|2
|62
|Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|2
|63
|Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)
|1
|64
|Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
|1
|65
|Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|115
|pts
|2
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|75
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
|47
|4
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|45
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|45
|6
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|45
|7
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
|43
|8
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)
|40
|9
|Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|36
|10
|Alison Jackson (TIBCO-SVB)
|34
|11
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|30
|12
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|13
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|26
|14
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|25
|15
|Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|25
|16
|Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|25
|17
|Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)
|24
|18
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|22
|19
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|19
|20
|Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)
|18
|21
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|18
|22
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|15
|23
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|14
|24
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|12
|25
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|13
|25
|Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|13
|26
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|27
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)
|10
|28
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|10
|29
|Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)
|10
|30
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|10
|31
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|8
|32
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|8
|33
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|8
|34
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|35
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|8
|36
|Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|6
|37
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|38
|Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
|6
|39
|Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)
|6
|40
|Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)
|5
|41
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|4
|42
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|4
|43
|Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)
|4
|44
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
|4
|45
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|3
|46
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)
|3
|47
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|2
|48
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|2
|49
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
|2
|50
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|2
|51
|Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)
|2
|52
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|2
|53
|Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|1
|54
|Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)
|1
|55
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|1
