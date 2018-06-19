Trending

Samantha Schneider increases lead in Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Harlem victory

Kline overtakes Murphy in the men's standings

Image 1 of 5

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) always pays close attention to her competition

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) always pays close attention to her competition
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 2 of 5

Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) gets ready for the finale

Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) gets ready for the finale
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 3 of 5

First race leader, John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel)

First race leader, John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 5

Sam Bassetti

Sam Bassetti
(Image credit: Elevate-KHS)
Image 5 of 5

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel) tries to chase a break that got away

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel) tries to chase a break that got away
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp) increased her lead in the Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series after winning the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday in New York City. Shane Kline (SmartStop) was second in the men's criterium, behind winner Justin Williams, but earned enough points to overtake John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) in the men's standings.

Schneider won the women's criterium while her teammates Yussely Mendivil Soto and Caroline Baur made it a podium sweep for the Iscorp Pro Cycling team. Schneider has won four rounds of the series; Athens Twilight, Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the first stage of Tulsa Tough and in Harlem. 

She now leads the series with 115 points while her teammate Josie Talbot, who hasn't won a round but has consistently placed in the top 10, sits in second place with 75 points, and Tour of Somerville winner Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) is third with 47 points.

Kline, who won the Tour of Somerville in May, now leads the men's standings with 69 points after picking up second-place points in Harlem, where the previous series leader Murphy was absent from the start line. Murphy, who won Athens Twilight, has slipped to second with 55 points. Sam Bassetti, who won a stage at Tulsa Tough, was bumped down to third place, also with 55 points.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The next two rounds of the series will be held at the USA Cycling Road Championships criterium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 22, and at the Canadian Road Championships criterium held on June 24 in Saguenay, Quebec.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic (June 17)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)69pts
2John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)55
3Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)55
4Scott Law (Elevate Khs Pro Cycling)55
5Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)49
6Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)47
7Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)40
8Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)32
9Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)28
10Justin Williams (Williams Racing)25
11Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)25
12Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)25
13Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
14Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
15Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)24
16Eric Brunner (303 Project)22
17Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)20
18Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
19Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)18
20Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
21Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)16
22Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)15
23Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)15
24Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
25Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
26Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling)14
27Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)14
28Sam Rosenholtz13
29Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)12
30Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
31Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
32Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
33Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)11
34Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)10
35Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
36Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
37Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)9
38Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)8
39Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)8
40James Hilyer8
41Eric Young (Rally Cycling)8
42Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)8
42Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
44Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)6
45Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)6
46Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
47David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
48Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
49Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
50Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)4
51Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)4
52Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
53Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)4
54Cooper Willsey4
55Noah Granigan (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team)1
56Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)2
57Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)2
58Maxx Chance (303 Project)2
59Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)2
60Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)2
61David Dawson (Team Skyline)2
62Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
63Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)1
64Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
65Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)115pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)75
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)47
4Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)45
5Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)45
6Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)45
7Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)43
8Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)40
9Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)36
10Alison Jackson (TIBCO-SVB)34
11Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)30
12Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)26
13Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)26
14Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)25
15Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)25
16Jen Luebke (Hagens Berman Supermint)25
17Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)24
18Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)22
19Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)19
20Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
21Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita Bialetti Pro Cycling T)18
22Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
23Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)14
24Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
25Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)13
25Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)13
26Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
27Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)10
28Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)10
29Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
30Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
31Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)8
32Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)8
33Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)8
34Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
35Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
36Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)6
37Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)6
38Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
39Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
40Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)5
41Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)4
42Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)4
43Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
44Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
45Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)3
46Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)3
47Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)2
48Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)2
49Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)2
50Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)2
51Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
52Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
53Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)1
54Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
55Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1

 