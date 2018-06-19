Samantha Schneider increases lead in Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Harlem victory

Image 1 of 5 Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) always pays close attention to her competition (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 2 of 5 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) gets ready for the finale (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 3 of 5 First race leader, John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Sam Bassetti (Image credit: Elevate-KHS) Image 5 of 5 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel) tries to chase a break that got away (Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Samantha Schneider (Iscorp) increased her lead in the Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series after winning the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday in New York City. Shane Kline (SmartStop) was second in the men's criterium, behind winner Justin Williams, but earned enough points to overtake John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) in the men's standings.

Schneider won the women's criterium while her teammates Yussely Mendivil Soto and Caroline Baur made it a podium sweep for the Iscorp Pro Cycling team. Schneider has won four rounds of the series; Athens Twilight, Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the first stage of Tulsa Tough and in Harlem.

She now leads the series with 115 points while her teammate Josie Talbot, who hasn't won a round but has consistently placed in the top 10, sits in second place with 75 points, and Tour of Somerville winner Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) is third with 47 points.

Kline, who won the Tour of Somerville in May, now leads the men's standings with 69 points after picking up second-place points in Harlem, where the previous series leader Murphy was absent from the start line. Murphy, who won Athens Twilight, has slipped to second with 55 points. Sam Bassetti, who won a stage at Tulsa Tough, was bumped down to third place, also with 55 points.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The next two rounds of the series will be held at the USA Cycling Road Championships criterium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 22, and at the Canadian Road Championships criterium held on June 24 in Saguenay, Quebec.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic (June 17)

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) 69 pts 2 John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 55 3 Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 55 4 Scott Law (Elevate Khs Pro Cycling) 55 5 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 49 6 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 47 7 Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda) 40 8 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 32 9 Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis) 28 10 Justin Williams (Williams Racing) 25 11 Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS) 25 12 Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 25 13 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 25 14 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 15 Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair) 24 16 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 22 17 Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing) 20 18 Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team) 18 19 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 20 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 21 Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance) 16 22 Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 15 23 Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse) 15 24 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 25 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 26 Eric Young (Rally Pro Cycling) 14 27 Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club) 14 28 Sam Rosenholtz 13 29 Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing) 12 30 Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling) 12 31 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 32 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 33 Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 11 34 Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 10 35 Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT) 10 36 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 37 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 9 38 Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis) 8 39 Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud) 8 40 James Hilyer 8 41 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 8 42 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 8 42 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 44 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud) 6 45 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 6 46 Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 47 David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir) 6 48 Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 49 Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 50 Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM) 4 51 Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb) 4 52 Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) 4 53 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 4 54 Cooper Willsey 4 55 Noah Granigan (CCB Velotooler Cycling Team) 1 56 Hugo Velasquez (Montecci) 2 57 Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 2 58 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 2 59 Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team) 2 60 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 2 61 David Dawson (Team Skyline) 2 62 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 63 Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS) 1 64 Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing) 1 65 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1