RusVelo, Europcar nab final Amstel Gold wildcards
24 teams on Dutch classic's roster
The organisers of the Amstel Gold Race announced today the final two teams to compete in this year's race, with the RusVelo and Europcar squads getting the nod.
Along with the 18 WorldTour teams and the two latest signings, previously announced wildcard invitees Project 1t4i, Lotto-Belisol, Landbouwkrediet-Euphony and Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas complete the 24-team roster for the only Dutch Classic that takes place on Sunday, April 15.
Left out of the chance to battle defending champion Philippe Gilbert for glory on the Cauberg is the Cofidis squad, which was given a wildcard last year. None of the Italian or American professional continental teams were awarded entry to the race.
Despite being entirely comprised of Russian riders, RusVelo's Dutch connections helped it earn a place in the event. The team has as one of its directeurs sportif former Netherlands national team coach Egon Van Kessel.
Europcar, in addition to having race animators like Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler, is led by Jean-Rene Beraudeau who took a podium spot at the world championships in Valkenburg in 1979.
Teams for Amstel Gold Race 2012:
AG2R La Mondiale
Pro Team Astana
BMC Racing Team
Euskaltel - Euskadi
FDJ-Big Mat
Garmin - Barracuda
Green Edge Cycling Team
Katusha Team
Lampre - ISD
Liquigas - Cannondale
Belisol Team Lotto
Team Movistar
Omega Pharma-Quick Step
Rabobank Cycling Team
Radioshack - Nissan
Sky Pro Cycling
Team Saxo Bank
Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
1T4I Project
Lotto / Mercator
Agricole-Euphony
William Accent team
RusVelo
Europcar
