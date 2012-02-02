RusVelo, Europcar nab final Amstel Gold wildcards

Image 1 of 5 The crowds cheer on the Amstel Gold Race peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), winner of the 2011 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Team Europcar is presented for 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 The Cervelo Test Team plan their day. Directeur Sportif, Egon Van Kessel explains the shortened course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) launches his race-winning attack on the Cauberg at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The organisers of the Amstel Gold Race announced today the final two teams to compete in this year's race, with the RusVelo and Europcar squads getting the nod.

Along with the 18 WorldTour teams and the two latest signings, previously announced wildcard invitees Project 1t4i, Lotto-Belisol, Landbouwkrediet-Euphony and Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas complete the 24-team roster for the only Dutch Classic that takes place on Sunday, April 15.

Left out of the chance to battle defending champion Philippe Gilbert for glory on the Cauberg is the Cofidis squad, which was given a wildcard last year. None of the Italian or American professional continental teams were awarded entry to the race.

Despite being entirely comprised of Russian riders, RusVelo's Dutch connections helped it earn a place in the event. The team has as one of its directeurs sportif former Netherlands national team coach Egon Van Kessel.

Europcar, in addition to having race animators like Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler, is led by Jean-Rene Beraudeau who took a podium spot at the world championships in Valkenburg in 1979.

Teams for Amstel Gold Race 2012:

AG2R La Mondiale

Pro Team Astana

BMC Racing Team

Euskaltel - Euskadi

FDJ-Big Mat

Garmin - Barracuda

Green Edge Cycling Team

Katusha Team

Lampre - ISD

Liquigas - Cannondale

Belisol Team Lotto

Team Movistar

Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Rabobank Cycling Team

Radioshack - Nissan

Sky Pro Cycling

Team Saxo Bank

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

1T4I Project

Lotto / Mercator

Agricole-Euphony

William Accent team

RusVelo

Europcar