Amstel Gold Race wildcards announced

The Project 1t4i team is among the first four wildcard invitations to the 2012 Amstel Gold Race, which were revealed by race director Leo van Vliet on Wednesday.

Joining the Dutch squad in the April 15 race are three Belgian outfits, Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator, Accent-Willems Veranda’s and Landbouwkrediet-Euphony.

Project 1t4i will have been renamed under the guise of its news sponsor by the time the Amstel Gold Race comes around. The ambitious team missed out on a Giro d’Italia wildcard last week, but is hoping to secure an invitation to the Tour de France.

Thus far, there is no wildcard birth for teams from outside the Benelux although it is understood that up to two more wildcard places will be assigned before the race. In 2011, Cofidis and Farnese-Neri were invited along with this year's four invitees. The 18 WorldTour teams are automatically invited to the race.

Wildcards for Amstel Gold Race: Project 1t4i, Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator, Accent-Willems Veranda’s and Landbouwkrediet-Euphony.

