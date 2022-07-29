Ruby Roseman-Gannon 'pretty cooked' in breakaway at Tour de France Femmes
By Matilda Price published
Australian tried to make something happen up the road despite GC teams ending stage 6 break’s hopes
Australian neo-pro Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) had mixed feelings after stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, pleased to have been in the day’s breakaway but with a hint of disappointment at how the race played out.
Roseman-Gannon ticked off the team’s first goal by making it into the hotly-contested 14-rider break that formed at the 80km to go mark and stayed away for most of the day, but could not take the race to the line in Rosheim despite feeling good.
“It would have been great for it to stay away,” Roseman-Gannon told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I think I rode pretty well, I just missed that final three that got away. I was pretty cooked, but I think if I had just positioned myself a little further up I might have been able to hold on, but it was a good race.
“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t and you’ve just got to put yourself out there. It was cool to be a part of the race."
With almost all the major teams represented in the break, there was not necessarily a reason for the bunch to chase them down, the GC interests and a lack of cooperation spelled the end for the escapees.
“The break wasn’t working probably as well as it needed to stay away, and the attacks started a little early,” she said. “Jumbo and FDJ didn’t want their riders to work, and Canyon, so we had three riders sitting on, so you don’t really want to work too hard when it’s not evenly distributed. And then Trek started at 30km to go. I think we needed some commitment from everyone for that to stick, but we gave it a good go.”
As the closest rider on the overall classification as just 3 minutes, 15 seconds down on Vos, Roseman-Gannon herself was the biggest threat on GC, but did not think that contributed to the short leash the break were given.
“I think all the teams know that the next two stages will probably sort that out,” she said. “I’m not a bad climber, but on the longer climbs I don’t think I’m going to be very competitive, so I don’t think they were too concerned about that.”
Going into the final weekend of the Tour de France, BikeExchange-Jayco have limited GC hopes after Kristen Faulkner lost time earlier in the week, but are still backing the Giro stage winner for a victory in the Vosges.
“We’ll probably be supporting [Faulkner] into the next two days,” she said. “We’ve seen before that if she gets a big gap, it’s pretty hard to bring her back, so I think if we can set that up, that would be pretty cool.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Matilda Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Matilda began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France. These days, Matilda focuses most of her attention on the women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Matilda loves following cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.