Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 6 Live - Last chance for attacks before GC showdown in the mountains

By published

All the action from the rolling 128km stage to Rosheim

The profile of stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes

(Image credit: ASO)

Race notes

- Stage 6 is from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim over 128.6km

- Marianne Vos leads Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma
by 20 seconds

- The high mountains begin on stage 7 to Le Markstein

Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM took a spectacular second win at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges on Thursday, beating Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) into second place and yellow jersey Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) into third.

Lorena Wiebes strikes a second time and wins stage 5 of Tour de France Femmes

Team DSMs Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes C celebrates as she cycles to the finish line to win the 5th stage of the new edition of the Womens Tour de France cycling race 1756 km between BarleDuc and SaintDiedesVosges eastern France on July 28 2022 Photo by Jeff PACHOUD AFP Photo by JEFF PACHOUDAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: JEFF PACHOUD AFP via Getty Images)

As we kick-off our live coverage of stage 6, the riders are signing on in the centre of  Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. 

It's warm and dry again in eastern France.

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

