Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 6 Live - Last chance for attacks before GC showdown in the mountains

Refresh

Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM took a spectacular second win at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges on Thursday, beating Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) into second place and yellow jersey Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) into third.

Click below to read our full stage report.

Lorena Wiebes strikes a second time and wins stage 5 of Tour de France Femmes