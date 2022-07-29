Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 6 Live - Last chance for attacks before GC showdown in the mountains
By Dane Cash published
All the action from the rolling 128km stage to Rosheim
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift: the complete guide
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift – live TV and streaming
Lorena Wiebes strikes a second time and wins stage 5 of Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 5 Live - Wiebes claims second win after massive crash mars stage
Inside the mass crash that shook the peloton at Tour de France Femmes
Race notes
- Stage 6 is from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim over 128.6km
- Marianne Vos leads Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma
by 20 seconds
- The high mountains begin on stage 7 to Le Markstein
Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM took a spectacular second win at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges on Thursday, beating Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) into second place and yellow jersey Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) into third.
Click below to read our full stage report.
Lorena Wiebes strikes a second time and wins stage 5 of Tour de France Femmes
As we kick-off our live coverage of stage 6, the riders are signing on in the centre of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
It's warm and dry again in eastern France.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 6 Live - Last chance for attacks before GC showdown in the mountainsAll the action from the rolling 128km stage to Rosheim
-
Hilly Tour de Pologne set to test Carapaz and Cavendish - PreviewSprinters to clash three times but hilly time trial set to decide seven-day WorldTour race
-
Hiplok Gold bike lock review: A big, heavy, chain that’s easy to useHow do you make a chain that weighs more than 2kg convenient to use?
-
Inside the mass crash that shook the peloton at Tour de France Femmes'People were screaming and mechanics, directors and doctors came running - It was chaotic' says rider Vallieres Mill
-
Should there be a time trial in the Tour de France Femmes?‘If you want a full picture, it has to be part of it’ says World Champion Van Dijk
-
Balsamo second after Longo Borghini takes wrong turn on stage 5GC hopeful has time loss reversed after Tour de France Femmes error
-
'A harsh call' - Barbara Malcotti disqualified at Tour de France Femmes'She is devastated and I feel absolutely horrible' says Human Powered Health director Bajadali
-
Lorena Wiebes: I felt pressure to get the stageTeam DSM control long day to claim second Tour de France Femmes stage win
-
Simon Yates wins stage 2 and overall at Vuelta a Castilla y LeonGeorge Bennett finishes second on final day of two-day race