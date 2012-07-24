Royal greetings for Wiggins
Queen congratulates first British rider to win Tour de France
Bradley Wiggins' feat in winning the Tour de France has been recognized by the Queen of England. Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated him, Team Sky announced on its website.
"I send you my warmest congratulations on becoming the first British cyclist ever to win the Tour de France,” the Queen said in a message released on Tuesday.
"Your historic achievement of claiming overall victory in this prestigious event is a great testament to the efforts of you and your teammates."
Wiggins' next race, the men's road race in the London Olympics, also has a royal connection. Not only does it pass Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be at the start of the race.
