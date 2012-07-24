Royal greetings for Wiggins

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has made history as the first British Tour de France champion. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins with an adoring public in Paris. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins' feat in winning the Tour de France has been recognized by the Queen of England. Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated him, Team Sky announced on its website.

"I send you my warmest congratulations on becoming the first British cyclist ever to win the Tour de France,” the Queen said in a message released on Tuesday.

"Your historic achievement of claiming overall victory in this prestigious event is a great testament to the efforts of you and your teammates."

Wiggins' next race, the men's road race in the London Olympics, also has a royal connection. Not only does it pass Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be at the start of the race.