Wiggins new leader in UCI WorldTour rankings
Sky top team, Great Britain up to third in nation rankings
Bradley Wiggins is the new leader of the UCI WorldTour after his dominant performance and overall victory at the Tour de France. His Team Sky squad also tops the team ranking, while the success of Wiggins, Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome lifted Great Britain to third place in the nations ranking.
Wiggins now has a total of 601 ranking points after adding the Tour de France to his victories earlier in the season at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie and the Criterium du Dauphiné. He is the first rider to win all four stage races in the same season.
Previous rankings leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is now second with 404 points, while Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale moved up to a close third place with 400 points after finishing third overall in the Tour de France.
Belgium’s Tom Boonen of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team didn't compete in the Tour de France and drops from second to fourth with 368 points while Slovakia’s Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale, another revelation at the Tour de France after he won three stages and the green points jersey, holds fifth with 351 points. Britain’s Chris Froome - who finished second overall in the Tour de France - was the big mover on the individual rankings as he climbed from 52nd place to sixth and now has a total of 266 points.
Spain and Italy remain in first and second in the nation rankings with 1,136 and 1,084 points respectively, but Great Britain is now a close third at 1,041 points following a very successful Tour de France.
The top four squads on the team ranking remain unchanged with Sky leading Liquigas-Cannondale, Katusha and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but the British squad has extended its lead to 330 points over Liquigas, 1,318 points to 988.
The UCI WorldTour continues in early August with the Eneco Tour in the Netherlands and Belgium, August 5-12.
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|601
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|404
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|400
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|368
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|351
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|266
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|252
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|237
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|210
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|201
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|197
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|194
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|189
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|189
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|17
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|183
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|182
|19
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|181
|20
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|166
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|23
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|134
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|132
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|129
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|122
|30
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|32
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|106
|34
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|102
|36
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|101
|37
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|38
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|92
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|43
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|45
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|87
|46
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|86
|47
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|85
|48
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|77
|51
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|75
|52
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|74
|53
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|74
|54
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|57
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|58
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|59
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|60
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|61
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|62
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|63
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|64
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|67
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|68
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|69
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|42
|71
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|41
|72
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|73
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|74
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|75
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|76
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|77
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|78
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|79
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|80
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|81
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|83
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|84
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|85
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|86
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|88
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|89
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|90
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|91
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|92
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|21
|93
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|94
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|95
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|96
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|97
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|98
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|99
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|100
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|101
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|102
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|103
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|104
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|106
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|107
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|109
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|110
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|111
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|112
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|113
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|114
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|115
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|117
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|118
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|119
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|120
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|121
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|122
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|123
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|124
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|125
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|127
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|128
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|129
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|130
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|131
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|132
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|133
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|8
|134
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|135
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|136
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|137
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|138
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|139
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|140
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|7
|141
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|142
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|143
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|144
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|145
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|146
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|147
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|148
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|149
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|150
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|151
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|152
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|153
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|154
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|155
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|156
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|157
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|158
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|159
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|160
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|161
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|162
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|163
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|164
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|165
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|166
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|167
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|168
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|169
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|170
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|171
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|172
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|173
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|174
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|175
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|176
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|177
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|178
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|179
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|180
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|181
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|182
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|183
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|184
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|185
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|186
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|187
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|188
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|189
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|190
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|191
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|192
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|193
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|194
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|195
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|196
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|197
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|198
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|199
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1
|200
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|201
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|202
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|203
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|204
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|205
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|206
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|207
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|208
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|209
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|210
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|211
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|212
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|213
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|214
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|215
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|216
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|217
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|218
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1318
|pts
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|988
|3
|Katusha Team
|761
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|677
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|649
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|622
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|529
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|486
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|475
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|472
|11
|Movistar Team
|471
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|424
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|400
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|361
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|318
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|234
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|173
|18
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|88
|1
|Spain
|1136
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1084
|3
|Great Britain
|1041
|4
|Belgium
|915
|5
|Australia
|734
|6
|United States
|470
|7
|Netherlands
|433
|8
|Slovakia
|361
|9
|Switzerland
|338
|10
|Portugal
|281
|11
|Germany
|262
|12
|Colombia
|258
|13
|France
|233
|14
|Slovenia
|199
|15
|Canada
|198
|16
|Czech Republic
|195
|17
|Ireland
|168
|18
|Norway
|152
|19
|Poland
|131
|20
|Denmark
|116
|21
|Kazakhstan
|110
|22
|Russia
|97
|23
|Luxembourg
|90
|24
|Croatia
|77
|25
|Austria
|51
|26
|Belarus
|50
|27
|Argentina
|22
|28
|Costa Rica
|20
|29
|Sweden
|14
|30
|South Africa
|12
|31
|Lithuania
|10
|32
|Estonia
|6
|33
|New Zealand
|5
|34
|Ukraine
|2
|35
|Brazil
|1
