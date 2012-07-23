Wiggins new leader in UCI WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the Tour de France champion's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins with his Sky teammates early in stage 20. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins, the first British Tour de France champion, celebrates with his Sky team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky riders and staff have much to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins is the new leader of the UCI WorldTour after his dominant performance and overall victory at the Tour de France. His Team Sky squad also tops the team ranking, while the success of Wiggins, Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome lifted Great Britain to third place in the nations ranking.

Wiggins now has a total of 601 ranking points after adding the Tour de France to his victories earlier in the season at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie and the Criterium du Dauphiné. He is the first rider to win all four stage races in the same season.

Previous rankings leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is now second with 404 points, while Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale moved up to a close third place with 400 points after finishing third overall in the Tour de France.

Belgium’s Tom Boonen of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team didn't compete in the Tour de France and drops from second to fourth with 368 points while Slovakia’s Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale, another revelation at the Tour de France after he won three stages and the green points jersey, holds fifth with 351 points. Britain’s Chris Froome - who finished second overall in the Tour de France - was the big mover on the individual rankings as he climbed from 52nd place to sixth and now has a total of 266 points.

Spain and Italy remain in first and second in the nation rankings with 1,136 and 1,084 points respectively, but Great Britain is now a close third at 1,041 points following a very successful Tour de France.

The top four squads on the team ranking remain unchanged with Sky leading Liquigas-Cannondale, Katusha and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but the British squad has extended its lead to 330 points over Liquigas, 1,318 points to 988.

The UCI WorldTour continues in early August with the Eneco Tour in the Netherlands and Belgium, August 5-12.

WorldTour individual rankings 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 601 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 404 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 400 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 368 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 351 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 266 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 252 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 237 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 210 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 201 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 197 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 194 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 189 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 189 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 184 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 184 17 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 183 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 182 19 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 181 20 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 166 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 23 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 134 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 132 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 129 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 29 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 122 30 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 120 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 113 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 106 34 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 35 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 102 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 101 37 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 38 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 94 41 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 92 42 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 43 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 89 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 87 46 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 86 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 85 48 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 77 51 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 52 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 74 53 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 74 54 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 57 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 58 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 60 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 60 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 61 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 62 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 63 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 50 64 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 44 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 42 67 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 68 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 69 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 42 71 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 41 72 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 73 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 40 74 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 38 75 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 36 76 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 77 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 78 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 31 80 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 30 81 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 30 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 83 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 84 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 85 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 86 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 87 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 88 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 89 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 90 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 91 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 92 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 21 93 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 94 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 95 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 96 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 97 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 20 98 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 99 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 100 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 101 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 102 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 103 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 16 104 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 16 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 106 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 16 107 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 109 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 110 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 111 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 13 112 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 113 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 114 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 115 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 117 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 10 118 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 10 119 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 120 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 121 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 122 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 123 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 124 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 125 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 9 127 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 128 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 129 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 8 130 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 131 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 132 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 133 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 8 134 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 135 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 136 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 137 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 138 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 139 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 140 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 7 141 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 142 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 143 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 144 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 145 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 146 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 147 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 148 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 149 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 150 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 151 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 152 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Sharp 6 153 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 154 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 155 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 156 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 157 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 158 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 159 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 160 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 161 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 162 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 163 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 164 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 165 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 4 166 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 167 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 168 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 169 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 170 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 171 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 172 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 173 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 174 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 175 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 176 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 177 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 178 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 179 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 180 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 181 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2 182 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 183 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 184 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 185 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 186 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 187 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 188 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 189 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 190 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 191 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 192 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1 193 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 194 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 195 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 196 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 197 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 198 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 199 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1 200 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 1 201 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 202 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 203 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 204 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 205 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 206 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 207 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 208 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 209 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 210 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 211 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 212 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 213 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 214 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 215 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 216 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 217 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 218 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

WorldTour team rankings 1 Sky Procycling 1318 pts 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 988 3 Katusha Team 761 4 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 677 5 BMC Racing Team 649 6 Astana Pro Team 622 7 RadioShack-Nissan 529 8 Orica-GreenEdge 486 9 Garmin - Sharp 475 10 Lotto Belisol Team 472 11 Movistar Team 471 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 424 13 Lampre - ISD 400 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 361 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 318 16 AG2R La Mondiale 234 17 FDJ-Big Mat 173 18 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 88