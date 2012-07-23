Trending

Wiggins new leader in UCI WorldTour rankings

Sky top team, Great Britain up to third in nation rankings

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the Tour de France champion's trophy.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the Tour de France champion's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins with his Sky teammates early in stage 20.

Maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins with his Sky teammates early in stage 20.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins, the first British Tour de France champion, celebrates with his Sky team.

Bradley Wiggins, the first British Tour de France champion, celebrates with his Sky team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky riders and staff have much to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées.

Team Sky riders and staff have much to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins is the new leader of the UCI WorldTour after his dominant performance and overall victory at the Tour de France. His Team Sky squad also tops the team ranking, while the success of Wiggins, Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome lifted Great Britain to third place in the nations ranking.

Wiggins now has a total of 601 ranking points after adding the Tour de France to his victories earlier in the season at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie and the Criterium du Dauphiné. He is the first rider to win all four stage races in the same season.

Previous rankings leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is now second with 404 points, while Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale moved up to a close third place with 400 points after finishing third overall in the Tour de France.

Belgium’s Tom Boonen of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team didn't compete in the Tour de France and drops from second to fourth with 368 points while Slovakia’s Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale, another revelation at the Tour de France after he won three stages and the green points jersey, holds fifth with 351 points. Britain’s Chris Froome - who finished second overall in the Tour de France - was the big mover on the individual rankings as he climbed from 52nd place to sixth and now has a total of 266 points.

Spain and Italy remain in first and second in the nation rankings with 1,136 and 1,084 points respectively, but Great Britain is now a close third at 1,041 points following a very successful Tour de France.

The top four squads on the team ranking remain unchanged with Sky leading Liquigas-Cannondale, Katusha and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but the British squad has extended its lead to 330 points over Liquigas, 1,318 points to 988.

The UCI WorldTour continues in early August with the Eneco Tour in the Netherlands and Belgium, August 5-12.

WorldTour individual rankings
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling601pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team404
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale400
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep368
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale351
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling266
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi252
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team237
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team210
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team201
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp197
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling194
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team189
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team189
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD184
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD184
17Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team183
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team182
19Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team181
20Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team166
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team160
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team150
23Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan134
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp132
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling129
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling128
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team126
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling122
30Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan120
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale115
32Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale113
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team106
34Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team104
35André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team102
36Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling101
37Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team100
38Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi98
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team96
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan94
41Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan92
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep90
43Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan89
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale88
45Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep87
46Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team86
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp85
48Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team80
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team77
51Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep75
52Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling74
53Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team74
54Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team63
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team62
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team61
57Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
58Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team60
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling60
60Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep57
61Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
62Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
63Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan50
64Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi46
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan44
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan42
67Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling42
68Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
69Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep42
71Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team41
72Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
73Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan40
74Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan38
75Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale36
76Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale34
77Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep33
78John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
79Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp31
80Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team30
81Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp30
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
83Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
84Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
85Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
86Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling24
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
88Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22
89Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
90Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
91Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
92Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank21
93Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
94Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team20
95Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
96Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
97David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp20
98Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team20
99Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
100Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
101Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team17
102Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
103Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team16
104Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team16
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team16
106Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team16
107Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team16
108Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
109Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
110Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
111Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp13
112Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
113Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
114Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
115Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
117Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp10
118Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team10
119Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
120Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
121Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
122Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
123Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
124Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
125Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp9
127Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
129Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team8
130Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
131Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
132Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
133Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team8
134Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
135Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
136Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
137Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan8
138Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
139Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team7
140Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team7
141Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
142Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
143Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
144Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
145Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
146Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
147Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
148Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
149Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
150Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
151Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
152Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Sharp6
153Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
154Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
155Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
156Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team4
157Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
158Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
159Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
160Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
161Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
162Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
163Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
164Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
165Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp4
166Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
167Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
168Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
169Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
170Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
171Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
172Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
173Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
174Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
175Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
176Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
177Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
178Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
179Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
180Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
181Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
182Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
183Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
184Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
185Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
186Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
187Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
188Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
189Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
190Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
191Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
192Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1
193Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
194Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
195Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
196Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
197Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
198Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
199Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1
200Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp1
201Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
202Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
203Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
204Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team1
205Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
206Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
207Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
208Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1
209Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
210Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
211Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
212Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
213José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
214Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
215Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
216Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
217Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
218Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

WorldTour team rankings
1Sky Procycling1318pts
2Liquigas-Cannondale988
3Katusha Team761
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep677
5BMC Racing Team649
6Astana Pro Team622
7RadioShack-Nissan529
8Orica-GreenEdge486
9Garmin - Sharp475
10Lotto Belisol Team472
11Movistar Team471
12Euskaltel - Euskadi424
13Lampre - ISD400
14Rabobank Cycling Team361
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team318
16AG2R La Mondiale234
17FDJ-Big Mat173
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank88

WorldTour nation rankings
1Spain1136pts
2Italy1084
3Great Britain1041
4Belgium915
5Australia734
6United States470
7Netherlands433
8Slovakia361
9Switzerland338
10Portugal281
11Germany262
12Colombia258
13France233
14Slovenia199
15Canada198
16Czech Republic195
17Ireland168
18Norway152
19Poland131
20Denmark116
21Kazakhstan110
22Russia97
23Luxembourg90
24Croatia77
25Austria51
26Belarus50
27Argentina22
28Costa Rica20
29Sweden14
30South Africa12
31Lithuania10
32Estonia6
33New Zealand5
34Ukraine2
35Brazil1