Riders show off their 2019 kits - Gallery

A new year means an opportunity for a fresh start and a chance to put the challenges of the previous year behind. For riders, it also means a chance to show off their new colours for the forthcoming season and the peloton has been busy on New Year’s Day publishing photos of themselves in their new kits.

On Tuesday morning, Dimension Data unveiled their new-look jersey with the help of star riders Mark Cavendish and Louis Meintjes. The team’s 2019 jersey has been created by Swiss manufacturer Assos after signing a three-year deal, ending their current deal with Oakley.

Meanwhile, Niki Terpstra showed off his Direct Energie kit after switching to the team over the winter. The CCC team also gave us our first look at Greg van Avermaet in the team’s new orange look for 2019.

Fernando Gaviria was another of the riders to debut their new team colours on New Year's Day following his move to UAE Team Emirates over the winter. Gaviria is expected to race in the jersey for the first time at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina later this month. Groupama-FDJ and Movistar also published photos of their new intake for the 2019 season. Former BMC Racing riders Stefan Kung, Miles Scotson and Kilian Frankiny set to ride with the French team this year, while Jurgen Roelandts and Sheyla Gutierrez are among the new riders for Movistar.

In the women's peloton, Jolien D'hoore and Elisa Longo Borghini join Gutierrez as riders who have switched teams in the off-season. D'hoore made the move from Mitchelton-Scott to Boels Dolmans, while Longo Borghini left Wiggle-High5 for the new Trek-Segafredo women's team.

Flick through the gallery above to see riders show off their new kits for 2019. We will update it throughout the day.