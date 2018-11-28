Dimension Data to wear Assos kit in 2019

Image 1 of 2 Is this Dimension Data's 2019 kit? (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 2 of 2 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the start of stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dimension Data have announced that they will ride in Assos kit in 2019 after penning a three-year deal with the Swiss apparel company. The team has also given a sneak peek of what could be their new jersey design for the forthcoming season.

As well as supplying the WorldTour team, Assos will also provide kit for Dimension Data’s Continental team. The Continental team, the announcement says, will form an extension of Assos’ own internal test team and will help develop the company’s products.

“To have Assos partner with Team Dimension Data is a major coup for our organisation,” said Dimension Data team manager Doug Ryder. “Our partnership will go beyond just the supply of apparel though; as we will work closely with Assos in the research and development of new items while they deeply share our team's values through the association we have with the Qhubeka charity, in changing lives through bicycles. The passion which the Assos team have already displayed with us is infectious and this mix will undoubtedly see us share many successes in the years to come.”

Assos has been the clothing supplier of BMC Racing Team for the past two seasons, returning to the professional peloton after 25 years, and follows the bike manufacturer to Dimension Data. The South African team will ride BMC bikes next season.

The contract with Assos brings an end to the existing deal with Oakley, who have provided the team’s kits since 2016. As MTN-Qhubeka, the team kit was provided by Castelli, who currently supply Team Sky.

In the press release, the team has also issued a picture of what looks to be the kit design for the 2019 season. The drawing looks largely the same as the current kit with a white upper part of the jersey and green lower part. BMC replaces Cervelo on the sleeves of the jersey and the Assos logo sits high up on the left side of the jersey. Also prominently placed is another new sponsor, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Earlier this month, Dimension Data confirmed their 2019 roster, which includes Mark Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen and new signing Michael Valgren.