Ribble updates all-titanium CGR gravel bike

Ribble has launched an updated version of its CGR all-terrain frameset to create a bike that, on paper, warrants consideration for inclusion our guide to the best gravel bikes.

The esteemed titanium fabrication specialist has reworked the core speciation of its CGR range to provide even better ride quality, for those customers drawn to routes which don’t end when the gravel starts.

Featuring 3al/2.5v titanium tubing, Ribble has reshaped the CGR’s headtube to a 44mm sizing. This has become the proven structure for all-terrain bikes, allowing for superior steerer tube stiffness and more confident handling feedback on high-speed gravel road descents.

Beyond the larger headtube, Ribble has also respaced the CGR’s rear triangle to allow for more generous tyre clearance and mud-shedding ability. Riders will now have the option of being able to roll either 45mm wide 700c tyres or a 47mm width in the 650b size.

The CGR also has a dropped seatstay, which compacts the rear triangle and boosts lateral stiffness to prevent energy transfer losses when applying a powerful pedalling effort, out of the saddle. Rear-axle spacing is 142x12mm, allowing for robust wheelsets with a wide flange spoke angle.

As a boutique titanium frame brand, Ribble is deeply conscious that mechanical properties and aesthetics should be equally weighted in the design sensibility of its products. To show off the seamless welds and overall slickness of its new CGR frameset, Ribble has machined internal cabling ports, which are compatible with the latest Shimano Di2 groupsets.

Other frame details include a durable 68mm threaded bottom bracket shell, which should please committed winter gravel road riders. The Ribble CGR also uses a 27.2mm seat tube, for added compliance and ride comfort.

The new CGR is available in five sizes (XS to XL) and Ribble claims that an Ultegra build, in size M, weighs only 8.6kg.

Pricing starts at £1,499 for a frame and carbon fork, with full builds being marketed at between £1,915 and £3,332, depending on specification.