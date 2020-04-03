Ribble launches all-new Endurance Ti Disc road bike

Ribble has been trading as a bicycle concern since 1897, and the British brand's latest road bike offering is a disc brake-equipped ride with road-focussed endurance geometry.

Meticulously fabricated from titanium, the Ribble Endurance Ti Disc will appeal to riders looking for a relaxed ride, superior stopping power, and who value the specific properties of a titanium frame.

Titanium road bikes are highly regarded for a reason. Made well, a titanium frame can offer the same vibration damping properties as steel in a lighter overall weight while retaining the classic aesthetic of round tubes. With the Endurance Ti Disc, Ribble's design team has shaped a frame that optimises both the structural qualities and classic aesthetic appeal of riding titanium.

By optimising the tube profiles and frame construction, Ribble claims to have struck a balance of strength, performance and compliance to create a more comfortable ride with superior vertical compliance, without unduly compromising lateral stiffness or high-speed bike handling confidence.

With a high-polish finish and seamless welds allowing the triple-butted 3AL/2.5V titanium tubing to really shine, the Endurance Ti Disc's appearance will appeal to the masses. Intent not to spoil the Endurance Ti Disc's visual lines, the bike features internally routed cables, compatible with both mechanical and Di2 groupsets.

Technical frame details include a dropped seat stay, which shrinks the rear triangle to increase vertical compliance and boost lateral stiffness as a result. Balancing the rear end's power-transfer gains is a 44mm headtube, allowing for a tapered steerer fork. With the greater contact surface of a tapered steerer, Ribble's carbon front fork promises excellent steering accuracy and predictable dynamics under braking.

Geometry varies by frame size, with head tube angles in a spectrum between 71- (XS) and 73.3-degrees (XL). Reach numbers spread from 382mm to 400mm.

The Ribble Endurance Ti Disc is available in five frame sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and pricing starts with the Sport build, featuring Shimano 105, at £2,299. An Enthusiast build upgrades to Shimano Ultegra for £3,299. If you wish to go Pro with Shimano's Ultegra Di2 system, your Endurance Ti Disc is priced at £4,299.