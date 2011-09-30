Reus to UnitedHealthcare

Kai Reus (Rabobank) (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Kai Reus is expected to return to the pro peloton for the 2012 season with the American team UnitedHealthcare. The Dutch rider was out of cycling from September 2010 until late June this year.

Team manager Hendrik Redant went after Reus after seeing his dedication to sport. Reus took up competitive speed skating last winter. “I've seen how fanatical Kai was at marathon skating and how he picked up cycling again with utmost pleasure this summer when he rode with the De Rijke team. Reus' talent has surely not been lost. I hope it will survive,” Redant told De Telegraaf.

Reus, 26, was with Rabobank when he suffered head injuries in a July 2007 training crash, which put him in an induced coma for 11 days. He returned to racing in September 2009 with the Rabobank Continental team.

In 2009 he moved back up to the ProTour team, and wore the leader's jersey for three days at the Tour of Britain, finishing the race as fourth overall. In the spring of 2010 he was diagnosed with mononucleosis and although he returned to racing that year, he ultimately decided to take time off from the sport to consider his future.

He returned to racing this summer with the Continental Di Rijke team, where he won the first stage of the Mi-Août en Bretagne.