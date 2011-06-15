Kai Reus to make another comeback

Kai Reus (Rabobank) (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Following a leave of absence which took Kai Reus away from professional cycling for nearly a year, the 26-year-old Dutchman will return to the pro peloton with Team de Rijke in time to contest his country's national time trial championship next week, according to De Telegraaf.

Reus has had a rocky time in the professional ranks as he suffered a serious head injury in a training crash in July 2007 during his first full season on Rabobank's ProTeam. He was placed in an induced coma for 12 days and did not return to racing until September 2008, for Rabobank's Continental squad.

Reus competed in 2009 for Rabobank's ProTeam with the highlight of his return to form occurring in September 2009 where Reus won one stage of the Tour of Britain and spent three days in the leader's jersey.

In 2010, however, he was sidelined by mononucleosis in February and was out of competition until late May. Reus raced a handful of times during the summer, but stopped competing in early July after pulling out of the Tour of Austria on stage three.

Rabobank announced in September 2010 that Reus would take a one-year leave of absence, and now the Dutchman will once again return to the professional peloton after spending his winter taking part in marathon skating events.